When Louis Campau platted the village of Grand Rapids in 1831, he created east-west and north-south streets parallel to the river.
Soon a mass migration of Dutch arrived who were fleeing religious persecution in the Netherlands. They found the climate and fertile soil to be ideal for their farming skills.
Although known as “Furniture City” early-on, Grand Rapids has become famous as the center for Dutch religious and cultural life, and today much of the population retains Dutch ancestry — several have become quite famous.
Amway
According to placards at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Richard DeVoss (means “the fox” in Dutch) and Jay Van Andel (means “from the town of Andel” in Dutch), founded Amway in 1959. The first product was Liquid Organic Cleaner.
Quickly, the partners developed a direct-selling strategy that allows anyone to form their own company to sell their products. Today the product portfolio includes nutrition, beauty, personal care, home, and specialty items.
The Amway founders are attached to many attractions in downtown GR. The Devos Place Convention Center was where the Advanced Manufacturing Expo took place this month.
The Van Andel Arena is Western Michigan’s premier entertainment center.
The JW Marriott Hotel, dedicated in 2007, was the last project that DeVos and Van Andel embarked on together. It’s one of the finest facilities I’ve frequented.
Meijer’s
According to the Meijer Newsroom, Hendrik Meijer (in Dutch, it refers to a profession like a steward) and his son Frederik, started Thrifty Acres in Greenville Michigan in 1934 with $338. Their idea was to provide food and general merchandise for one-stop shopping. Unique at that time, the concept allowed customers to shop with carts and self-serve themselves.
In 1964, it was renamed Meijer, and today Frederiks’ sons, Hank and Doug, still serve on the Meijer’s board. Annual sales are close to $20 billion.
The corporate headquarters is very visible northwest of GR in Walker, Michigan. The magnificent Frederik Meijer Gardens are located northeast of GR.
Downtown
Besides DeVos Place and the Amway Hotel, Monroe Avenue (the main drag) is lined with restaurants, hotels, and apartments. Adjacent is Monroe Center, which has an outdoor stage, and additional restaurants, including Uccello’s Ristorante.
Faro Uccello came to Western Michigan from Sicily in 1976. Within two years he opened a pizza joint. By 1990, he had eight locations, which he sold to move back to Sicily. That didn’t last long, he returned and opened Uccello’s Ristorante Pizzeria & Sports Lounge. Since then, he has established six locations including the flagship in Monroe Center.
For lunch, try the Italian cobb salad. The spicey salami is special and the chunks of gorgonzola are stunning.
Another special spot just off Monroe is Real Seafood. This chain is the real deal when it comes to seafood. I went there two days in a row just for their Wellfleet oysters.
While there, check-out the octopus starter and the lobster roll. The octopus was poached in olive oil to a delicate tenderness, and the tomato-fennel sauce accompaniment was worth sopping with their wonderful bread served with any meal.
Next days, the lobster rolls were also special. You get two rolls, both loaded magnificent chunks of this sea delicacy seasoned with a light mayo dressing. They were a “Real” treat.
For dinner, you might try The Chop House across from the Amway. It’s a high-end steak house and more. Settling at the bar, out came lamb chops for a gentlemen sitting next to me. They looked awesome, and he concurred.
Regardless, there are seven seafood items on the menu, and the Fruits de Mer jumped-out. It’s a slab of Florida black grouper slathered in a Champaign lobster sauce and surrounded with grilled shrimp and sea scallops. All this was piled on top of a potato puree. This gallant dish was over-the-top. It was so yummy I had to devour the entire dish.
There are many reasons to visit downtown Grand Rapids. There are numerous parking garages, hotels, and all these restaurants. It truly is another delightful destination!