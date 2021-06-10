LaGrange County Libraries hosting June events
LAGRANGE – Here are the events coming up in June at the LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us
Adult Summer Reading Challenge: Live to Read, Read to Live
June 5 – July 31 at all Library Branches
For every three books you read this summer, you may put an entry into the library’s prize drawing! Win one of the following: Instant Pot Mulit-Cooker, Ninja Air Fryer, NutriChef Vacuum Sealer, OSTBA Food Dehydrator, Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker. Ages 18+
Youth Summer Reading Program: Tails & Tales
June 5 – July 31 at all Library Branches
Register beginning June 4. See Kick-Off details below. Registration ends June 19.
Students will earn prizes for reaching goals for minutes read, with a final goal of reading 1000 minutes!
Pre-School Virtual Story Time
Tuesdays at 10 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library Facebook Page
A children’s librarian shares a book online each Tuesday morning. This will stay on our Facebook page to be viewed at any time.
In-Person Story Time - now meeting every Tuesday.
LaGrange County Public Library at 10:30 a.m.
Topeka Branch Library at 11 a.m.
Shipshewana Branch Library at 1 p.m.
No registration required
Gentle Flow Yoga with Farra
Mondays and Thursdays this month from 10-11 a.m, LaGrange County Public Library
Space is limited; call 260-463-2841 x1030 to register. A $5 donation is suggested for each session. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one. If you don’t have a yoga mat, feel free to bring a rug or a blanket instead.
Second Saturday Book Club
Saturday, June 12 at 11am at the LaGrange County Public Library
This month’s book is “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger. Ordinary Grace is a brilliantly moving account of a boy standing at the door of his young manhood, trying to understand a world that seems to be falling apart around him. It is an unforgettable novel about discovering the terrible price of wisdom and the enduring grace of God. Copies of the current book selection are available at the LaGrange Library’s Adult Information Desk. Ages 16+
Beekeeping: How to Get Started
Saturday, June 12 at 1:00pm at the LaGrange County Public Library
Beekeeping is a fascinating and rewarding hobby! Learn more about it at this free program. Local beekeeper Jim King will explain: what equipment is absolutely necessary, what equipment is nice to have, where and how to get bees, what bees do once they’re in the hive, and how to keep an eye on things. Q & A session will follow.
This is a free program but space is limited. Register by June 5 at the library or at 260-463-2841 x1030.
Teen Activity
Monday, June 14 at 4pm at the LaGrange County Public Library
Theme: Board Games! This is an in-person event for youth 6th-12th grade with limited registration. Registration is required by June 7 by calling the library at 260-463-2841.
Patchwork Trails
Tuesday, June 15 at 6pm at Krider World’s Fair Market, 302 Bristol Ave., Middlebury, IN
Join us as we explore nature! We’ll combine exercise, education, friendship, and fun! No fees or registration required. We’ll look at what’s blooming, what’s singing, what’s flying, and what’s underfoot. We’ll meet in the parking lot of Krider’s. (There’s ice cream nearby!) All ages welcome.
Art – ages 8-18
Wednesday, June 16 at 4pm at the LaGrange County Public Library
Theme: Painting Shelter Pet Portraits. This is an in-person event and space is limited. Must register by June 9.
Cord Making
Thursday, June 17 at Noon at the Shipshewana Branch Library
Friday, June 18 at Noon at the Topeka Branch Library
Friday, June 25 at 10:00am at the LaGrange County Public Library
Learn how to turn yarn, string or thread into sturdy cord using a simple tool called a lucet. It takes just minutes to learn. Make your own drawstrings, belts, shoelaces, and more. Program is free but space is limited. Call 260-463-2941 by June 10 to register.
STEM
Wednesday, June 23 at 4pm at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Theme: From Farm to Ice Cream. This is an in-person event for ages K-5. Space is limited. Must register by Wednesday, June 16. Register at the library or call 260-463-2841.
Hug a Tree and Survive Program
Thursday, June 24 at 1:00pm at the Topeka Branch Library
Deputy Jackie Harris and Deputy K9 Xenia will teach children how to survive in the woods should they become lost. Free gift for each child! All ages welcome. Registration is limited. MUST register in advance at the Topeka Branch Library or by calling 260-593-3030.
Elementary Book – Ages 2nd-5th Grade
Friday, June 25 at 2:00-2:45pm at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Participants may pick up the book “The Trouble with Chickens” by Doreen Cronin in advance at the LaGrange County Public Library or request they be sent to the branches. The book club meeting will include discussion, a fun activity and pick up of the book for next month.
Teen Book Club– Ages 6th-12th Grade
Friday, June 25 at 3:00-4:00pm at the LaGrange County Public Library.
Participants may pick up the book “Stargirl”by Jerry Spinelli in advance at the LaGrange County Public Library or request they be sent to the branches. The book club meeting will include discussion, a fun activity and pick up of the book for next month.
The following health and safety measures are currently in force at all Library locations:
• Masks are recommended for patrons and staff at all times in the buildings. Social distancing will be observed.
• Computers and study rooms are available for one-hour sessions by appointment only.
• Children are allowed in the library if accompanied by an adult.
Find more information at www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841
###
