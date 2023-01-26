Weather Alert

...FLASH FREEZING AND BLACK ICE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE... Drier, windier, and colder air temperatures are beginning to spill into the western portions of the area and will work eastward through the evening. Low temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s could cause wet roads to begin to freeze up, especially on untreated surfaces creating very slick conditions. Black ice can be very difficult to notice on roads and not realized until brakes are applied. This can lead to loss of vehicle control and traffic accidents. It is best to drive like you are on ice as you that may very well be the case. So slow down and give yourself plenty of extra time when commuting. Gusty winds, gusts up to 30 mph overnight will cause blowing and drifting of recent snowfall, and can introduce additional slippery conditions in spots.