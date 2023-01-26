WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko and the Kosciusko Breathe Well Coalition will present speaker Daniel Ament at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Warsaw High School.
At age 16, Ament was the first to receive a double lung transplant from a vaping-related illness. He now has been committed to sharing his story publicly to encourage others. His story has reached TIME, Good Morning America, and soon, Netflix, with his own documentary on the way.
Ament is the President of a non-profit called Fight4Wellness which works toward the goal of “educating people about the dangers of vaping and other substance abuse, to improve overall mental wellness through providing ways to cope with the pressures of being a teenager, and to inspire our youth to live a healthier, happier lifestyle.”
For more info on his life and nonprofit, visit www.fight4wellness.com.