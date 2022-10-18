GOSHEN — Community partnerships help enhance the great programs already offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. Those partnerships are adding to the experience at the county’s KidsCare sites, too.
Goshen Health has teamed up with KidsCare staff to get kids moving on a regular basis, according to a news release. Sites will be running three programs to engage the kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Run The Halls, Healthy Eating, Healthy Habits and the Brain Health Challenge all have a simple goal in mind.
“The goal is to get the kids active,” KidsCare Area Director Dustin Newcomer said in the release. “In Run The Halls, we will utilize the hallways to get them moving at all our sites. We will keep track of the distance on tablets so the kids can see their progress and they will get prizes when they reach certain goals.”
Newcomer said the goal is to get kids involved several times each week. Goshen Health will facilitate the training to get the programs under way and will provide prizes for the kids.
Healthy Eating, Healthy Habits will be offered at Chandler Elementary School in Goshen each week and could be expanded to other sites in the future, according to the release.
“Goshen Health came to Camp Koda and KidsCare over the summer and taught the kids lessons on how to eat better and lead healthier lifestyles,” Newcomer said. “The kids really seemed to enjoy it.”
The Brain Health Challenge will task kids with five activities during October. “Look for the good!” will ask them to identify something that made them smile that day. “Move your body!” will show them how trying new activities can be fun and help them sleep better. “Talk it out!” will help them identify people with whom they can talk about things that worry or upset them. “Get fresh air!” will encourage them to explore outside to improve their mood. “Take a break!” will help kids understand that everyone needs some down time once in a while.
“We are honored to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County in helping children learn about the importance of physical activity and nutrition,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “Collaborations like this with community partners have a significant impact on the health of our community.”
Goshen Health will be showing the movie “Inside Out” at the Goshen Theatre and kids who complete the activities will be invited to go.
“The whole goal is getting kids active,” Newcomer added. “We’re glad to be able to partner with Goshen Health to make this happen.”