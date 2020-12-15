After last week’s column on President Donald J. Trump’s fight to stay in the White House, I got a note from an acquaintance who’s a lawyer.
“I realize you’re not an attorney,” he said, “but do you have a clue what constitutes ‘evidence’? Affidavits are evidence. Videos can be evidence, especially when authenticated by a person with knowledge of the facts. Whether they are sufficient evidence to accomplish the intended purpose is a whole different issue, but they are evidence. “
And then he got right to the point.
“Your claim that there is no basis for Trump’s argument shows your obvious bias and perhaps a significant degree of ignorance,” he wrote. “It’s unfortunate that we no longer have much neutral reporting from the news media.”
I hear that bias claim a lot, and I never try to deny it. I’m a columnist, after all. What I write is my opinion.
I also don’t claim to be an expert on the rules of evidence, but I did feel obligated to point out that the judges who have examined the evidence presented by the president so far have been unimpressed.
The president’s legal team has lost more than 50 legal challenges. The single case it won involved the amount of time Pennsylvania voters had to correct errors on their mail-in ballots. The court dropped the number from nine days to six.
Some of my readers, though, still hold out hope for the broader legal battle.
“If you took time to watch the Michigan and Georgia Senate hearings this past week, you would have learned that these are NOT baseless claims,” one wrote. “Plenty of FACTS available now that supports these claims. Stop providing misinformation to the public.”
I had to object.
“The folks spreading misinformation are those claiming there was massive fraud,” I responded. “It’s just not true. Election officials in both parties have confirmed that. I understand a lot of people are disappointed in the result, but the truth remains that the president lost the election. And it wasn’t close.”
My correspondent was unmoved.
“We will see what the Supreme Court has to say,” he fired back. “After all, the U.S. Constitution has been violated.”
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general, would take exception to that. Responding to a bid by Indiana and 17 other states to have the election results tossed out in his state and three others, Shapiro complained of a “cacophony of bogus false claims” about the election.
What Indiana and the other states were doing, he said, was asking the nation’s highest court to reconsider “a mass of baseless claims” that it and other courts had already rejected.
And yet more than 100 Republican members of Congress have signed on. These folks take the concept of the sore loser to a new level.
After the high court tossed out an earlier claim by the president’s legal team, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta told the network's Anderson Cooper the president’s legal options seemed to be running out.
“I mean, he lost Pennsylvania,” Acosta said, “but he still has the state of denial, Anderson. The Trump legal team did put out a statement earlier today saying that they’re going to continue with these legal challenges. It’s unclear where they will go after the Supreme Court. Perhaps it’s Judge Judy or the People’s Court. That remains to be seen.”
The comment quickly went viral on social media.
“Breaking news,” one meme read. “Trump wins state of denial.”
Another Twitter wag joked it was just too bad the state of denial had no electoral votes.
It’s a good sign, I guess, that in spite of the threat to our democratic process, some of us have managed to hang onto a sense of humor.
Kelly Hawes is a columnist for CNHI News Indiana. He can be reached at kelly.hawes@indianamediagroup.com. Find him on Twitter @Kelly_Hawes.
