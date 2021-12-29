KATHRYN LOPEZ
Dennis Phillips, 66, Millersburg, died Monday, at Goshen Hospital. Surviving are wife, Kelli; children, Rebecca, Sara, Ryan, Jesse, Natasha, Tatiana; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Lois; sister, Vickie; brothers, Steve and Ed. Graveside services; 2 p.m., Friday, Sugar Grove …
LIGONIER[mdash] Nancy L. Donat, 84, Ligonier, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence. She was born to Bruce and Ruth (Knox) Taylor Sept. 23, 1937, in Ligonier. Nancy married Wayne W. Donat. He passed away Oct. 29, 2001. Nancy is survived by her sons, Richard (Brenda) Donat, Tope…
MILLERSBURG [mdash] Susie Ilene Beechy, 54, died at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at home, after a one-year battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 27, 1967, in LaGrange County to Eli and Ruby (Miller) Troyer. On Nov. 10, 2005, in Elkhart County, she married Daniel Jay Beechy. He survives. Survivors in add…
