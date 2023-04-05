GOSHEN — Darius Thomas, 28, told a jury Wednesday that he fatally shot 19-year-old Shamar Barnes at the Marathon Gas Station 1226 S. Main S., Elkhart because he was scared. Defense Attorney Chris Crawford began a line of questioning regarding a shooting Thomas allegedly witnessed on nearby Taylor Street May 18, 2020, but after removing the jury from the room, Elkhart County Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno told defense that the jury would not hear be hearing it. Instead, the jury heard about how Feb. 5, 2021, after dropping his partner Jacenta Jackson off in South Bend to get her hair done, Thomas went and picked up the Mack brothers, Clarence and Jeff, with plans to go to UP Mall to buy clothes for a video shoot they were going to do in Warsaw. Thomas picked them up, and the three went to the gas station. Clarence went in, while Jeff and Thomas waited in the car. Eventually, Thomas realized he needed cigarettes and stepped out of the drivers’ side, only to get back in to look for his wallet. As he was looking, a surveillance video from the gas station shows Barnes walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle. Thomas said Jeff made him aware of a man passing by the car, and Thomas followed him with his eyes as Barnes passed by the car that was parked near the entrance to the gas station, turning around, allegedly, to let Thomas know he’d dropped a COVID-19 mask his out of the car. A series of fingerprints from a gun owned by Jackson found with the car had varied results with several prints coming back as Thomas’. Investigators also took samples from a mask found outside the gas station that came back with Thomas’ DNA on it. Jackson testified in court Tuesday that the gun was hers, and she was in the process of moving it to her sister’s house after Thomas informed her that, as a felon, he couldn’t be around firearms. She put it in the trunk to transport, but the morning before the shooting, she’d moved it to the glove compartment. Thomas explained that the music in the car was loud, so he couldn’t hear conversations going on nearby, and as far as knew, Barnes didn’t say anything to him or threaten him in any way. A witness, Colleen Ruiz, testified Tuesday, that Barnes had been calling out to let Thomas know he’d dropped his COVID-19 mask. Ruiz told the jury that Barnes approached the vehicle, calling out about the mask. But Thomas, who claimed he couldn’t hear, said felt fearful as Barnes approached, so he cracked open the door and fired three shots, he thought, into the air above Barnes. Barnes was fatally shot, and Thomas and Jeff Mack took off, leaving Clarence Mack to find an alternative ride home. Several hours later, Jackson was contacted by Thomas, who informed her that he’d left her car near the Mack’s house, where police later caught up to it and Thomas was gone. Prosecutor Pitzer questioned why Thomas not only fled the state following the incident (he was later found in Tennessee) but didn’t call 911 to report the shooting, and never tried to get in contact with the police to explain what happened until his arrest. Thomas told him that he wanted to, but he was scared. Closing arguments, followed by jury deliberations, are expected to begin at 11 a.m. today, Thursday.
