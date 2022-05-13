ELKHART — Junior Achievement, serving Elkhart County, and Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana are proud to announce that JA BizTown will be welcoming students this month to their new facility.
JA BizTown, one of Junior Achievement’s most unique and exciting programs, uses hands-on experiential learning to teach fifth and sixth grade students lessons about the economy, entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy. JA BizTown provides students the incredibly valuable opportunity to play an integral role in a working economy, experience a rewarding career, and develop the confidence they need to overcome the challenges of their current circumstances and dare to dream of a brighter future.
The JA BizTown facility, which includes JA Elkhart County offices as well as the JA Business Legacy Hall of Fame, is located at ETHOS Innovation Center, 1025 N. Michigan St., Elkhart.
Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County invites the media to the following events:
Wednesday, May 18th- Students from Eastwood Elementary’s 5th grade will be attending JA BizTown. The best time to catch the students in action would be around 9:00 and stay for the Opening Town Meeting. In addition to this time, anytime between 9:50 and noon would also work.
Wednesday, May 25th- JA BizTown Ribbon Cutting from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with ceremony at 4:30.
Adam Bujalski, JA serving Elkhart County Board Chair: “Through traditional JA programs and the new JA BizTown programming, we will help Elkhart County and our region develop a better skilled workforce and create more opportunities for our kids to work here and live comfortable lives.” JA currently offers programming throughout Elkhart County school districts as well as private schools.