Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is a piece of work.
He likes to present himself as a kind of martyr, a lonely, battered defender of sacred principles. He touts himself as the voice of traditional, family values and claims he speaks for all Hoosiers who believe in the sanctity of home and hearth.
Yet, the Indiana Supreme Court just suspended him from practicing law for 30 days because, the court said, he engaged in “criminal conduct” by groping a series of women without their consent and over their protests.
He ran for attorney general as a champion of strict constitutional constructionism. Even in this moment of profound professional, personal and political disgrace for him, Hill somehow feels he has the stature and the standing to lecture Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett regarding the First Amendment and pandemic-related public safety measures regarding churches.
Hill delivered that little constitutional lecture even though he now has provoked a constitutional crisis himself.
Because the attorney general must be a lawyer in good standing and Hill will not be a lawyer in good standing from May 18 to June 17, the office will be vacant. Just who should be allowed to appoint someone to fill that vacancy is an open question.
Hill says it should be his choice. He wants to appoint one of his deputies to keep the seat warm for him.
Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t so sure. He’s asked the Indiana Supreme about whether the vacancy is his to fill.
The only thing that’s clear at this point is that the whole thing is a mess.
A mess Curtis Hill created.
Not that he ever will acknowledge that.
Even as he deems it appropriate to instruct others on the virtues of personal responsibility and accountability, he continues to refuse to acknowledge his own culpability for the trouble he has caused not just for himself, but for his family, his friends, his colleagues and the entire state.
By now, it must be clear even to his defenders that he did something wrong.
The most charitable interpretation of his conduct at the now infamous sine die party is that he drank too much and couldn’t control his hands. Even cast in that kindly light, his conduct demanded that he apologize to the women he groped.
Which he hasn’t done.
The harshest interpretation is the one the Indiana Supreme Court advanced. It is that Indiana’s attorney general — the state’s highest-ranking law enforcement official and an officer of the court — committed a form of sexual assault.
That our attorney general engaged in “criminal conduct,” as the justices said.
Hill’s determined, defiant refusal to own up to anything he’s done provokes many people, including those he has wronged, to rage. Their ire is understandable.
But there is something about this whole tawdry episode that is too tragic to merit anger.
When someone is as divorced from any sense of reality as Curtis Hill is, it is just … sad.
Really sad.
Indiana’s attorney general has put and continues to put everyone he cares about and, in fact, the entire state in one difficult position after another because he couldn’t behave at a social event and afterward couldn’t step up to accept the consequences of his bad behavior as a mature human being should.
Yet, he continues to see himself as the real victim in all this.
Not the women he groped.
Not the state he’s supposed to serve.
Not the legal system he’s supposed to represent.
Not the law itself, which he took an oath to defend.
From the beginning, in Curtis Hill’s eyes, this has been all about him, about what he wants and the special consideration he thinks he deserves.
What a piece of work.
