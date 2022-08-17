JIMTOWN – The Jimtown football team is replacing a number of crucial positions on both sides of the ball in 2022, but they should still be in strong contention for the North-South division title within the Northern Indiana Conference after going 5-0 against NIC competition in 2021.
The team’s rebuild is most severe on offense, where Jimtown lost starting quarterback Tysen House, running backs Johntu Reed and Landon Buchanan – who combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns last season – and four of its five starting offensive lineman to graduation.
In a run-heavy offensive system, all of those missing pieces will be a challenging test for head coach Cory Stoner and his staff to replace, especially early in the season with Northern Lakes Conference teams NorthWood and Concord on the schedule during the first two weeks.
“On the offensive line, we lose all those guys but one,” Stoner said. “Any way you slice it, we’re going to have a few younger kids up there on the line.”
Helping alleviate some of those losses will be junior quarterback Bishop Williams. Standing at 6’5” and weighs in at 195 pounds, his speed and athleticism will be a problem for any defense that lines up across from him.
“Talented kid,” said Stoner of Bishop Williams. “He’s a very talented kid. The big thing that I keep going back to is can we protect him? Because if we can let him do his thing, he’s very athletic, has good wheels and runs a 4.4 (seconds) 40 (yard dash). He can really fly. We just have to get him some green grass to work with.
“Everything’s going to be different offensively. Tysen was a great quarterback last year, but he was just a different quarterback. We’ll have to make some adjustments in regards to pass protection, and what we’re doing in the run game changes quite a bit as well.”
Another one of Jimtown’s athletes that jumps out both on paper and in person is 6’6”, 205-pound tight end Taysire Williams. He’ll be a mismatch for opposing defenses in the field, but also will be expected to block at a high level to aid the ball carriers out of the backfield.
That versatility has Stoner very excited for what’s to come from both Bishop and Tay this season.
“We’ll use him at what we’ll call tight end,” said Stoner of Tay Williams. “But we’ll split him out some in a couple of our offensive packages. It’ll be really nice to have a 6’5” quarterback and a 6’5”, 6’6” tight end to be able to throw to.”
The quarterback/tight end tandem will also play at outside linebacker with their large, physical frames within the Jimtown defense.
In the secondary, senior Sam Garner – who will also be the team’s main running back this season – will watch over the defense at the free safety position.
Additionally, junior Jackson Clopton will assist Garner in the secondary as he enters his third season as a starter at corner.
Juniors Colin Christman and Kahne Kelley will hop in at safety and corner, respectively, to round out what Stoner calls “the most experienced part of the defense.”
In the trenches, the Jimmies return just one on each side. Senior Conner Watts returns on the defensive line, while fellow senior Connor McPhee will lead an otherwise brand new offensive line at center.
There won’t be a lot of time to for all the new pieces to mesh, especially with two of Jimtown’s toughest opponents coming during the first two weeks of the season.
“I just want to see our team respond to adversity,” Stoner said. “Because there’s no way we’re going through those first two weeks without adversity. So, I want to see what happens. We had so many senior leaders last year. Because of that, leadership was something that was on the backburner for me last year. This year, those kids are gone. Who is going to step in and fill that void when adversity hits?”
2022 JIMTOWN FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME CLASS POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Ashton Blasko JR WR/DB 5’11” 132
2 Jackson Clopton JR WR/DB 5’11” 153
3 Brayden Fox SO K/P 6’0” 135
4 Colin Christman JR RB/FS 5’10” 168
5 Conner Watts SR FB/DL 6’0” 170
6 Bryce Taylor SO WR/DB 5’7” 135
7 Micah Robinson SO WR/DB 6’0” 160
8 Mason Armstrong SO OLB/QB 5’11” 169
9 Taysire Williams JR TE/DE 6’6” 205
10 Spencer Williams FR RB/DB 5’11” 148
11 Carson Reppert FR QB/DB 5’9” 127
12 Kaden Rogers SR RB/LB 6’0” 161
13 Cooper Dillenbeck FR FB/LB 5’10” 171
14 Bishop Williams JR QB/LB 6’5” 195
15 Brandon Tyson FR RB/DB 5’7” 122
16 Connor Christman SO WR/DB 5’9” 165
17 Zane Cole JR QB/DB 5’9” 148
18 Jaymie Clere SR FB/LB 5’3” 132
19 Ty Zartman SO FB/LB 5’8” 156
21 Chase Coughenour FR RB/FS 5’6” 131
22 Gabe Cole FR RB/DB 5’9” 130
23 Xander Hummel SO RB/LB 6’0” 170
24 Sam Garner SR RB/DB 5’11” 185
28 Tristan Harder FR FB/LB 6’0” 151
29 Justin Price JR RB/DL 6’0” 200
30 Keegan Frantom FR RB/DL 5’7” 155
31 Javen Jackson SO WR/DB 5’9” 127
33 Cayden Inbody SR RB/LB 5’6” 172
38 Junior Casas FR K/P 6’0” 158
40 Aiden Carithers SO FB/LB 6’0” 174
45 Kahne Kelley JR WR/DB 5’11” 151
50 Brodric Kaler FR OL/DL 5’11” 203
51 Preston Hagen FR OL/DL 5’9” 156
52 Jonny Arevalo SO OL/DL 5’9” 165
53 Cole Dutton SO OL/LB 5’10” 204
54 David Albaugh JR OL/DL 6’2” 200
55 Zavier Pratt SO OL/DL 6’1” 241
56 Connor McPhee SR OL/DL 6’3” 207
57 TJ Lightner FR OL/DL 5’10” 210
58 Jackson Arbogast SO OL/DL 5’10” 195
60 Aiden Svetanoff JR OL/DL 5’10” 295
62 Devin Arnett SR OL/DL 6’0” 260
63 Jasiah Payne FR OL/DL 5’9” 162
64 Niko Hamby SO OL/DL 5’9” 165
65 Jaden Garcia SO OL/DL 5’9” 248
66 Christian Velaquez SO OL/DL 5’10” 180
67 James Inbody SO OL/DL 5’6” 288
68 Cayden Roberts FR OL/DL 6’0” 171
70 Ethan Barkey SR OL/DL 6’0” 195
71 Justin Shellito FR OL/DL 6’1” 180
72 Aiden Norment SR OL/DL 6’1” 180
74 Trasean Baldwin FR OL/DL 5’1” 182
75 Jose Cervantes SO OL/DL 5’8” 190
76 Nehemiah Crocker SR OL/DL 6’1” 280
77 Brayden Laws SO OL/DL 5’5” 218
79 Blayz Potier JR OL/DL 6’0” 244
81 Ben McAlister SO TE/DE 6’0” 149
85 Griffin Mack JR TE/DE 6’3” 168
Head coach: Cory Stoner (3rd year, 16-7 overall)
Assistant coaches: Dan Slabaugh, Derek Polston, Travis Daniels, Kenny Kerrn, Zach Hill, Chad Housman, AJ Schneider, Casey Pratt, Gene Johnson, Rick Yurko, Isaac Daniels, Tim Hill
Managers: Sophia Burkhart, Bryanna Maike, Zachery Lee, Tre Sluder, Abigail Long