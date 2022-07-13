The rains that swept through Elkhart County last Tuesday night varied greatly all over the county.
From the 16 volunteer cooperators who report on the CoCoRaHS weather network locally, https://maps.cocorahs.org, the rainfall ranged from 0.51 to 3.04 inches. In my case, I live between two of the volunteers, and I had 5.5 inches of rain, while they had reported 1.98 and 2.45 inches of rain.
Jim Newman, longtime weatherman for Purdue Extension, once told me that there is less than a 60% correlation between rain gauges just 1 mile apart. Think about that. If I have one inch of rain at home, my neighbors might receive between 0.6 and 1.4 inches of rain and still be with that statistical range.
What that means to today’s farmer, with acreage that is miles from your home base, is that you cannot make accurate moisture/rain-based decisions based on a gauge several miles from your fields. Irrigators in particular, with increased cost of fuel and electricity, would benefit from having rain gauges within each site they farm.
There are a growing number of local farms that have field-based weather stations, which report their data to websites like Weather Underground (https://www.wunderground.com) and also to their cell phone. This not only provides weather and rainfall data to the farmer, but can also help neighbors with nearby fields. Imagine what data could be raised if there were about one rain gauge in each square mile of farmland in the community. These units start at about $125 and up.
There is a possibility that Purdue will establish a mesonet weather station in north central Indiana in the near future. A mesonet station is automated, and reads rainfall, humidity, wind speed and direction, air temperature and soil temperatures at various depths. These units are self-contained, and priced out of the range of the average person, but such a device would certainly fill in some gaps for those of us who use weather data frequently.
Do not discount the values of a good, old fashioned rain gauge, which can be purchased at most hardware stores for $3 and up. The cheap cost is a huge advantage. The biggest disadvantage: you have to go to it daily to read it and dump the gage.
The CoCoRaHS volunteers use very a professional manual read gauge, which can accurately measure to the one-hundredth of an inch. Their suggestion is that a rain gauge should be mounted 2 to 5 feet above the ground. The distance to the nearest obstacle should be twice the height of the obstacle, such as a tree or a barn.
You can see more about their equipment at https://www.cocorahs.org/Content.aspx?page=equip