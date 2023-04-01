The hustle and bustle of the planting season is almost here. Nationally, 500-600 people die each year in farm accidents, and for every death, there are at least 40 people injured. You do not want to be a statistic. Most of those accidents occur in harvest and planting season.
I speak from experience when I say that farm accidents leave a lasting impression on families they affect. I lost an uncle when I was young, and that loss still resonates in the family. I have also lost friends in farm accidents. It sticks with you for a long time.
Vic Virgil, a long time Extension Educator in Kosciusko County, used to talk about farm safety as an attitude, rather than something bad that happens to people. He pointed out that people should adopt a safety-first attitude, because the alternative is not good and accidents drastically affect your family’s livelihood as well. The older I get, the more I can appreciate Vic’s wisdom.
There are several common themes when accidents occur. First, people are in a hurry, and shortcuts are taken. Shields intended to protect people are left off equipment, tractors are left running while the operator tries to repair something quickly, chances are taken to get a task done fast, which leads to an accident. The remedy to this problem: take your time, and do things the right way. No job is worth you or a family members life.
Another trait common to farm accidents: young people are disproportionately victims of accidents. Children love to be around the farm, the equipment and animals. They want to be with their parents too. With all the hustle and bustle, it is sometimes hard to see your little ones as they approach the tractor or truck. In many cases, the children do not realize there is an issue until its too late. The remedy: take time to watch out for them, and teach them why it is important to stay away from the working area until you can safely bring them in.
Elderly people are another group that is disproportionally affected by farm accidents. Why? Reaction times slow as we age. When something starts to go wrong, it is harder to get under control. Even healthy young people underestimate the time it takes to slow a moving piece of equipment. The remedy: Do not overestimate your reaction time and remember, it can happen to you too.
Do not assume everyone knows how to run your equipment. Training your family and employees is a critical part of running a farm business. A refresher course is suggested when it has been a while since the individual has operated the equipment.