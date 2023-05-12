GOSHEN — Ahead of National Small Business Week, co-founder of Goshen-based Janus Motorcycles, Richard Worsham, met with Indiana Senator Todd Young in Washington to share how digital tools help grow his business and voice concerns with policy proposals that could hurt his business by making digital tools more expensive and less effective.
Worsham was one of several who gathered through the Connected Commerce Council (3C).
“I hope Congress takes our concerns seriously and considers how new laws will impact our bottom line,” he said in a news release, adding that it was an honor to meet Young.
Congress is considering bills that may change how e-commerce works, impacting social media, digital advertising, and online marketplaces, which support millions of small businesses around the state, country, and world. According to the 3C, a recent study shows that 82% of advertisers now say digital ads help them reach more customers than traditional ads like TV or billboards. In addition, 80% say digital ads help them to compete with large companies.
“With inflation and other economic factors still impacting small businesses, it’s more important than ever for Congress to hear and address their concerns,” said 3C Executive Director Rob Retzlaff in the release. “People like Richard are doing a great civic duty by reminding elected officials of the importance of small businesses to the American economy, and that every single issue Congress considers is a small business issue.”
Worsham was joined by dozens of other small business leaders from across the county, meeting with more than a dozen U.S. Congressional officials.