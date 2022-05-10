INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced the release of the 2022 Community Health Network Discovery Concert teaching materials. Made possible through the generous support of Community Health Network, the materials include a Teacher Packet, a full-length video featuring the musicians of the ISO led by Resident Conductor Jacob Joyce and narration by world-renowned actor William Shatner and others, plus dozens of ideas for classroom activities.
This year's Discovery Concert, From the Earth to the Moon, and Beyond, features an exciting outer space exploration theme that lends itself to various classroom activities and learning opportunities. Among the musical works explored are Gustav Holst's "Mars" and “Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity" from The Planets, based on Holst's use of the mythical characters of the solar system's planets to tell a story. James Beckel's work, From the Earth to the Moon, and Beyond, was inspired by a text Beckel created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.
“The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to provide these high-quality resources to music educators, whose vital work is closely linked with the ISO’s mission to enrich lives through personal growth and artistic discovery. We are deeply grateful for the support of Community Health Network which allows us to provide these materials free to the public,” said James M. Johnson, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Chief Executive Officer.
“Community Health Network continues to be a proud supporter of this learning experience, which enhances the health and well-being of the students who participate,” said Patrick Adsit, Executive Director of Pediatrics and School Based Care, Community Health Network . “Over the past two decades, studies have demonstrated that music education has multiple favorable effects on a host of mental and functional processes, it literally changes the brain structure. Musical training has been shown to have a positive effect beyond the impact on hearing, speech and coordination including improving IQ levels and school grades among many other benefits.”
The Teacher Packet includes listening maps, questions, and activities to accompany the Discovery Concert video, which features Resident Conductor Jacob Joyce leading the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. Renowned Star Trek actor William Shatner lends his voice to the space-themed video, which also includes Richard Strauss' Introductions from Also Sprach Zarathustra, which was immortalized in the soundtrack to the film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Additional narrators include Dr. Barrett Caldwell, Professor of Industrial Engineering at Purdue University, and Cora Walker, an eighth-grade student at Paul Hadley Middle School.
The Community Health Network Discovery Concert curriculum covers Indiana Academic Standards in engineering, language arts, math, music, science, technology, and visual art. A complete listing is available on pages 24-25 of the Teacher Packet.
The 2022 Discovery Concert Teacher Packet and video are available now throughout the 2022-23 academic year.
The 2022 Discovery Concert Teacher Packet and video are available now throughout the 2022-23 academic year.

Download the packet at https://www.indianapolissymphony.org/learn/students-teachers/student-groups/discovery-concerts/
