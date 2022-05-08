NAPPANEE — On Saturday, the third annual Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisans Market took place on the grounds of The Barns at Nappanee.
With clear skies, smells from the food vendors, sounds of live music, and no rain in sight, spectators flocked to the event. With over 60 local artisans showcasing their works for sale and several food vendors providing samples of their products, it was an event enjoyable for all ages.
Karen Bauer of South Bend praises the artisans showcasing their works.
“There’s so many, the jewelry is beautiful,” she said. “The artwork is amazing too, it’s a great show.”
Beauer describes her meal from a food vendor experience at the event.
“I’ve only been to one and these are the biggest chickens I’ve seen,” she said.
Admission to the event was free of charge. To learn more about future events in Elkhart County visit https://www.visitelkhartcounty.com/events/.
