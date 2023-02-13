State Police: Silver alert issued for Middlebury girl

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Aleeyah Cockburn, age 12, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
Aleeyah is missing from Middlebury and was last seen at 9:54 p.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. At that time, sheriff's office detectives responded to the 53000 block of Ind. 13.
"It was reported that Aleeya Cockburn, a 12-year-old female, had left her residence without permission earlier in the evening of February 10th, 2023," a news release stated. "Throughout the weekend, additional information was provided by the family determining the need for a silver alert to be issued."
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151, Detective Lieutenant Bob Smith at 574 891-2352, or call 911.
The attached image is the clothing that Aleeya was seen in.