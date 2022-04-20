SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold Game is taking place Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on Peacock, but some important news Wednesday dampened some of the excitement with kickoff just days away.
According to Notre Dame head trainer Rob Hunt, Fighting Irish sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will not play in the spring game due to an ankle injury he sustained Tuesday.
The injury was non-football related, as it occurred when Buchner was walking down some steps after a team meeting. The injury isn’t believed to be serious, but he’s being held out of the game for precautionary reasons.
“He missed the bottom step and just rolled his ankle,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We had a quarterback meeting, they left and it happened sometime over the next 30 minutes. It’s an unfortunate accident, but he got in 13 really good practices, and I’m pleased with that part of it.”
It’s an unfortunate setback to nullify what would’ve been an intriguing afternoon watching Buchner and junior quarterback Drew Pyne battle within a game setting.
With Buchner out, Pyne will start for both teams, while freshman Steve Angeli and sophomore Ron Powlus III will see extended reps in backup roles.
Even with Buchner’s absence, there’s still plenty to be intrigued about on the field in Notre Dame Stadium this weekend.
The team held a draft Wednesday morning to determine the rosters, with each position group being drafted in-full before moving on to the next position. The only players that were pre-assigned to rosters were the seniors and Pyne.
Running backs coach Deland McCullough will lead the Gold Team, while defensive line coach Al Washington will man the Blue Team.
“It was awesome,” Freeman said of the draft process. “I thought it went well, and I thought (Pro Football Hall of Famer and Irish alumnus) Jerome Bettis did an unbelievable job as the commissioner. It was a lot of fun, and we are going to have fun with this game. It’s going to be competitive, but I want our guys to really enjoy this experience of being drafted, taking some ownership in the teams they are on and finding a way to win.”
A LOOK AT THE GOLD TEAM
The Gold Team will be intriguing to watch due to what’s waiting after Pyne finishes up his reps.
Angeli – a former four-star recruit listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds – was drafted first at his position. He’s shown impressive traits in practice this spring, and it’ll be a big opportunity for him to showcase what he can do.
Elsewhere on the offense, running backs Jadarian Price, Chris Tyree and Chris Velotta will face off against the Blue Team. Both Price and Velotta could also have an opportunity for extended reps with Tyree questionable with an injury.
Along the offensive line, Zeke Correll, Joe Alt, Michael Cormady, Rocco Spindler and Caleb Johnson will man the trenches with Joey Tanona, Billy Schrauth and Pat Coogan all out with injuries.
At the wide receiver and tight end positions, all eyes will be on players like Braden Lenzy, Jayden Thomas and Michael Mayer to see how their skill sets stack up against the Blue Team’s defense.
Defensively, Howard Cross III, Justin Ademilola and Nana Osafo-Mensah lead the defensive line, while an intriguing group of linebackers in Jack Kiser, Prince Kollie, Bo Bauer and Jaylen Sneed will look to have eye-opening performances.
In the secondary, it’ll be the first opportunity to see what transfer safety Brandon Joseph can do in an Irish uniform. Xavier Watts and DJ Brown will also be back there for the Gold Team.
At cornerback, Jaden Mickey and Philip Riley will receive extra reps in front of the coaching staff, with Cam Hart sitting the game out with an injury.
“We have a great plan and a lot of enthusiasm,” McCullough said. “But more importantly we have the players to make the whole plan work. I’m really excited about the coaches we have, and we’re just going to go out there and have some fun. I’m excited about it. It’s going to be a great way to culminate the spring.”
A LOOK AT THE BLUE TEAM
At quarterback for the Blue Team after Pyne finishes up will be Powlus III, who is entering his sophomore year at Notre Dame. He’s dealt with injuries during his short time in South Bend, but the former Penn quarterback will have a chance to finally get an extended look under center Saturday.
The running backs will feature a one-two punch of different styles in Logan Diggs and Audric Estime.
Diggs will compete for the starting spot after really coming on during the second half of his senior season in 2021.
Estime is a bruiser who the coaching staff has been raving about this spring. His ability to break tackles and get downhill should be fun to watch throughout the afternoon.
On the offensive line, Blake Fisher, Josh Lugg, Tosh Baker, Andrew Kristofic and Quinn Murphy will start with Jarrett Patterson sidelined. Brennan Wicks will get some reps within that group as well.
At the wide receiver spot, Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Deion Colzie will be on the boundaries, while Mitchell Evans will get a majority of the reps at tight end.
On defense, the Blue Team has Isaiah Foskey, Rylie Mills and Jacob Lacey along the defensive line with Jayson Ademilola not participating.
At linebacker, JD Bertrand won’t suit up, so that means more time on the field for Marist Liufau, Jordan Botelho and Junior Tuihalamaka.
In the secondary, veteran cornerbacks Clarence Lewis and TaRiq Bracy will play along with Ryan Barnes. At safety, Ramon Henderson and Houston Griffith will lead a group that also includes Justin Walters.
“We just wanted to put together a team that had good depth,” Washington said. “We kind of focused on the areas that maybe didn’t have as much as depth and tried to shore ourselves up that way. The older players’ opinions mattered a lot in this process. They see their teammates every day, and they contributed greatly to the decisions that we made.
“I’ve never been a part of a spring game like this. A lot of spring games are like a glorified practice, very business-like. But this definitely feels like a game. It’s exciting. You work hard in the spring, and to have it end like this really propels you into the summer time.”
