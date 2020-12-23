NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Irish, Alabama have both evolved since 2013 title game

Whether its fair or not, the upcoming College Football Playoff Semifinal game between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Alabama will be compared to the last time these two teams met, the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.
On that early January night in Miami, it was No. 2 Alabama who completely dominated No. 1 Notre Dame, winning the title, 42-14, to cap off the 2012 college football season. The Crimson Tide led 35-0 midway through the third quarter, really giving the Fighting Irish no chance to win the game.
It wasn’t just that Alabama won in such convincing fashion, though: it was the way the Tide looked doing it. The term “men vs. boys” was uttered by almost everyone who watched the game, as Alabama looked like the bigger, stronger team. Against a Notre Dame defense that only gave up 305 yards-per-game and featured the Heisman Trophy runner-up in linebacker Manti Te’o, the Tide accumulated 529 yards of total offense.
Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl Game (in Arlington, Texas) marks the first time the two programs have met since that title game. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has been candid about what happened that night in Miami, and he made sure to make the necessary changes to compete at the Tide’s level.
“We certainly have evolved from 2012, in terms of our roster,” Kelly said. “It’s a deeper roster; I think it’s more physical on both sides of the ball. There were certainly some talented players on that 2012 roster — matter of fact, some of them are still in the (NFL), doing quite well. But I think overall, the depth of the roster, the ability to make plays on both sides of the ball and, quite frankly, just the size and physicality on both the offensive and defensive line is probably the biggest departure from 2012.”
Alabama has also evolved from that 2013 game as well. In the 2012 season, the Tide averaged nearly 39 points-per-game on offense while only allowing 10.9 a game, the fewest in the country. Alabama’s offense was run-heavy, as three future NFL running backs in Eddie Lacey, T.J. Yeldon and Kenyan Drake occupied the backfield.
This year’s Alabama offense is much different. While the potent running game is still there with Najee Harris (1,262 rushing yards, 27 total touchdowns), the Crimson Tide’s passing attack is much more lethal. Quarterback Mac Jones has thrown for 3,739 yards this nearly, nearly 1,000 more than 2012 quarterback A.J. McCarron did. Jones has 32 touchdown passes to just four interceptions, making him one of the favorites to win the Heisman.
His favorite target, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, is also a Heisman favorite. Smith has 1,511 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions, making him the best wide receiver in college football this season. If Smith wins the Heisman, it’ll be the first time a non-quarterback or running back has won the award since Charles Woodson in 1997.
While the personnel have changed, Alabama coach Nick Saban said the same core principles he’s built his program on have been the same.
“I think the basic fundamental culture that we try to create in our program has not really changed that much, in terms of helping players be more successful in life … but how we play on the field, we’ve probably changed as the game has changed,” Saban said. “We play a little bit different style on offense. We were more ‘run the ball, play-action pass, NFL-type’ offense back in the 2012 days than we are right now; we’re sort of the NFL style, but also have incorporated a lot of the spread concepts of RPOs (run-pass option) and those types of things. We’ve kind of evolved a little bit as the game has evolved on the field.”
Kelly has noticed the changes Alabama has made as well, and he knows the Tide will be just as dangerous on Jan. 1 as they were in early 2013.
“I would probably point toward great quarterback play — not good quarterback play, but great quarterback play — and then the skill players, in particular the wide receivers, that have really elevated the explosiveness of these Alabama offenses,” Kelly said.
MORE AWARDS
Notre Dame players and coaches won more awards from the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday. Kelly was named ACC Coach of the Year, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named Defensive Player of the Year and running back Kyren Williams was named both the offensive rookie and overall rookie of the year. These awards add to the growing list of accomplishments the Irish have received during their lone season of conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.