NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Awards piling up for Irish players, coaches

When you have a 10-1 season that results in reaching the College Football Playoff, chances are the players and coaches on your team will receive numerous postseason awards.
Notre Dame is no exception to that, as the number of postseason accolades continues for the No. 4 Fighting Irish. Many players, along with head coach Brian Kelly, have been awarded for their play during the 2020 season.
The headliner so far was redshirt junior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah winning the Butkus Award, presented to the country’s top linebacker. He is the third Notre Dame player to win the award, joining Manti Te’o (2012) and Jaylen Smith (2015).
Owusu-Koramoah has had a sensational season for the Irish, recording 56 tackles — 11 of those for loss — three forced fumbles (two recovered), three pass breakups and an interception. The linebacker could add more hardware to the trophy case this winter, as he is also finalist for the Nagurski Trophy, the Bednarik Award and a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
“Jeremiah has fast hands, fast feet, fast eyes,” said Kelly about Owusu-Koramoah on Dec. 13. “Everything that he does, he does with a suddenness and a quickness. He can do these things that are ‘bang-bang,’ if you will, in terms of making things happen.”
Here are some of the other awards and nominations Notre Dame players have received in the past 48 hours:
AP ALL-ACC HONORS
Notre Dame lefts it’s one year in the Atlantic Coast Conference with plenty of awards. Kelly was voted by The Associated Press as the ACC Coach of the Year, while Owusu-Koramoah was voted Defensive Player of the Year.
Five players were named to the first team All-ACC by the AP as well: offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Tommy Kraemer, Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton. An additional four players were on the second team: running back Kyren Williams, offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Jarrett Patterson, and cornerback Nick McCloud.
ALL-ACC HONORS FROM THE CONFERENCE
After the AP released their first- and- second-teams, the conference itself released its three all-conference teams. The AP and ACC had the same selections for the first team, and both Williams and Hainsey were a second team selection from the conference as well. Defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was also selected to the second team, with Patterson, McCloud, quarterback Ian Book and tight end Michael Mayer being selected to the third team.
JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY
Eichenberg brought home the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the top offensive lineman in the ACC. He has made 38 career starts for Notre Dame, tied for the most in program history for an offensive lineman. Should he start against Alabama in the College Football Playoff (5 p.m. Jan. 1, ESPN), he would break that tie.
Eichenberg was also named a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which honor’s the country’s top interior offensive lineman.
JOE MOORE FINALISTS
For the second time in four seasons, the Notre Dame offensive line was nominated for the Joe Moore Award, given to the “toughest, most physical offensive line in the country.” The Fighting Irish won the award in 2017 and were semifinalists in 2018.
With the entire offensive line making it to the top three all-ACC teams, it’s no surprise the Irish are a finalist for the award. Notre Dame also ranks eighth in college football with an average time of possession of 33:57. The other two finalists are Alabama and Texas A&M.
MAYO CLINIC COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Graduate senior defensive end Daelin Hayes is a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year. He is one of 14 semifinalists for the award, which recognizes football players from all levels of college football who have come back from injuries.
Hayes dislocated his shoulder in 2019, ending his season after four games. He came back in 2020 and became a leader for the Irish, earning captain honors. On the field, Hayes has 16 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
COACHING HONORS FOR KELLY
Kelly was named the ACC Coach of the Year by the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award and named a national finalist of the award because of his ACC win. Kelly was also named a finalist for the Dodd Trophy, which “honors a coach who couples a successful football season with academic excellence and character.” The Dodd Trophy is voted on by fans via social media. Voting ends at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.