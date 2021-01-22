Notre Dame coach Mike Brey didn’t sugarcoat anything after his team’s 80-70 victory over Boston College last weekend.
“God knows we needed it,” he said. “We were a lot better offensively then we’ve been recently. … I just thought we needed to compete more, and I thought we did a better job of moving on to the next play, defending better and being more efficient on offense.”
The Irish were indeed excellent on offense against the Eagles, scoring at least 80 points for just the third time this season. They shot the ball well at 48% (31-of-65) and made 14 shots from beyond the arc, while holding BC to 31% (9-of-29) from 3-point land after the Eagles made 18 the game before. Five Irish players scored in double figures, and the team’s assist-to-turnover ratio was 21 to seven.
Notre Dame (4-8, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) broke a five-game conference losing streak and now has a prime opportunity to string together its second win in a row down in South Beach against Miami (6-7, 2-6) on Sunday (6 p.m., ACCN).
The Hurricanes have lost seven out of 10 after starting the season 3-0 and were dismantled by 26 against Syracuse on Tuesday.
However, they picked up an impressive win against a ranked Louisville team last Saturday, and three of their ACC losses have come by two points or fewer.
Coach Jim Larranaga’s group has been highly inconsistent, but they have the ability to take the floor and dominate any given game because of the size the 'Canes possess. Miami’s roster boasts an array of players that are 6-foot-2 and above, including the fourth-leading scorer in the conference in Isaiah Wong (17.6 points per game), who’s listed at 6-3.
Down low, 7-foot Nysier Brooks has started all 13 games for Miami and averages nearly seven rebounds. Overall, the Hurricanes rank fourth in the conference in rebounds, averaging nearly 38. Notre Dame is last in that category, so a big key to victory for the Irish this weekend will be to crash the boards aggressively against a team that can dominate in the paint.
“Miami’s a very athletic group that can drive the basketball,” Brey said on his weekly show Thursday. “With Miami’s ability to drive at you and get to the backboard, an area we’ve struggled in, the question will be will we be able to handle that? Last time they played at home, they beat a very good Louisville team, so it’ll be a very tough matchup with them. … They’ve had some really good wins, and they’ve figured how to play without their main point guard (Chris) Lykes, who’s been injured. We’re going to have to be really good, and we’re going to have to compete in every possession in order to win on the road.”
TEAM EFFORT
Notre Dame’s win over Boston College ultimately came down to multiple players performing well, not just a couple.
Dane Goodwin (21 points) and Nate Laszewski (16 points and six rebounds) played the way Irish fans have grown accustomed to, but the play from Cormac Ryan, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham helped take the pressure off Notre Dame’s leading scorers.
Hubb (13 points and 10 assists) and Durham (12 points and 11 rebounds) each earned their first double-double of the season at a time the Irish needed it the most.
“I thought Prentiss did a fabulous job of quarterbacking our group for the minutes he played,” Brey said. “Everybody was really involved. We shared the ball, and we played the right way. … (Juwan) was resting and trying to get some meds to kick in before the game, and he didn’t have the look that he was going to play. I give him credit for battling through and delivering. Boy, did we need him.”
It was a welcoming sight from Brey, as his team has struggled to find the necessary consistency all across the board to win games this season.
“We’ve really been all over the place (with consistency),” said Brey during Friday’s media availability. “You’d like to not have to not start guys to jumpstart them. You’d like to get to a maturity level where you say seven guys are going to (play), can they deliver? We haven’t been able to find that.”
A complete team effort on the defensive side of the ball is something else that Brey wants more of going forward. He praised his team for holding BC to a lower shooting percentage compared to what the Irish had been giving up prior.
“The improvement area that we need to keep addressing ... is on the defensive end of the floor,” Brey said. “To keep that shooting percentage down closer to 40 (%) instead of up there around 50, which has been the thing that’s broke our back a few times in league play.”
