SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame’s strategy against the Miami Hurricanes in their first meeting was an interesting one, yet it was one that seemed to work.
Irish coach Mike Brey kept his starters on the bench for the first four minutes and let the reserves set the tempo to begin the contest.
The starters entered after the first few minutes and were dominant in all phases during the Irish’s 14-point victory Jan. 24.
Since that game — outside of a double-digit home loss to Virginia Tech — the Irish have continued to play good basketball and have put themselves in position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid with the mixture of winnable games and Quad-1 opportunities left on the schedule.
On Valentine’s Day (6 p.m., ACC Network), Miami (7-11, 3-10) hopes to be reunited with its starting point guard Chris Lykes — who hasn’t played since Dec. 4 — against the Irish (8-10, 5-7) to help a team that has only won once since Jan. 16.
A return from the 2020-21 preseason All-ACC first team member could open up the ‘Canes’ offense and makes things much more difficult for Brey’s group, which only allowed 59 points in the first meeting.
“In the first game against Miami, it was our highest usage of zone. We got to it quickly, and we rode it hard,” Brey said. “They hadn’t played very well against it, and we ended up staying in it the whole game. … But then they played Duke and their matchup zone. They made seven 3s and cut them up. … We’re planning for Lykes to be back on Sunday as well. He changes them with his ability to get into the lane, and he’s a really dynamic guy.”
With the way the Irish have performed on the offensive end since their ugly 51-point showing against Virginia Tech, Sunday’s date with the ‘Canes might become an offensive shootout. Notre Dame has averaged 84 points over its last four games, including the 93-point blitz against the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
GUARD PLAY
Notre Dame’s offense has been playing its best over the last four games, and a big reason for that has been the guards’ production at the basket and distribution of the ball.
The trio of Prentiss Hubb, Dane Goodwin and Cormac Ryan have upped their production, and its clear their focus and confidence has gone up with it.
Hubb has 37 assists over the last four games and has scored in double figures in all four of those contests. Goodwin has also become more consistent over this stretch with four straight double-digit games, and Ryan — since returning from injury — has looked refreshed. He dropped a season-high 28 points against Duke in the 93-89 win.
The extra production in the backcourt, at the same time, has led to pressure being taken off the frontcourt.
“The other guards doing stuff with the ball in their hands has helped (Hubb) get off the ball a little,” Brey said. “It certainly has helped that the weapons around him are firing a little bit better than they were in early January. … Having Cormac and (Trey) Wertz handle the ball and make plays off the ball screen, so that (Hubb) doesn’t have to be the only one to initiate the offense has taken pressure off (Hubb) and opened the offense up.”
Juwan Durham has scored in double figures every time during the current four-game offensive explosion, and Nate Laszewski put up 27 (11-of-13 FG) against Georgia Tech last Saturday.
METRICS HELPING IRISH
The Irish are in solid shape within the metrics — currently 58th in KenPom and 66th in the NET rankings — if they continue on their hot streak down the stretch.
“One of the things that’s helped us has been our efficiency as a team,” said Brey, referring to his team’s current position in the NET rankings. “That’s part of the formula. It’s not just about wins and losses. I think when we won big against Pittsburgh and Wake Forest that factored in, but there are some other things that are in this (NET) formula that have to do with efficiency that have put us in striking distance. And that’s all you can ask for in mid-February. We have work left to do, but we have Quad-1 opportunities with Clemson, Syracuse and Florida State left on the schedule.”
Notre Dame only has one Quad-1 victory (Pittsburgh), but the Irish have played eight games against those opponents, which is the most in the Atlantic Coast Conference. While a 1-7 record is an eyesore, that amount of games against quality teams has helped boost their strength of schedule to 13th, according to KenPom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.