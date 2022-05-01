SOUTH BEND — This year’s NFL draft has come and gone, and two Notre Dame players — the fewest since 2017 — heard their names called during the three-day event in Las Vegas.
The first selection came midway through the first round Thursday night, when safety Kyle Hamilton was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th overall pick.
Hamilton should fit in well with an already young nucleus of safeties in Baltimore with Chuck Clark (27 years old) and former New Orleans Saint Marcus Williams (25).
Hamilton’s size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and ability to play all over the field made him a very attractive prospect.
The former Fighting Irish standout collected 138 tackles (7.5 for loss), 24 pass break-ups and eight interceptions during 31 games at Notre Dame.
Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was both surprised and elated Hamilton fell to 14.
“Starting with versatility, the thing that we love about him is he can line up in different spots,” Harbaugh said. “He can play a deep middle, play a deep half. You see it there. He’s covering ground sideline to sideline and making plays. But just as easily, you can put him up in the box. He’ll drop out underneath. He’ll make plays on the ball with this length, and he’ll play the run.
“He’s a very smart player, high-character guy, great family and comes from an athletic background. He’s been around it his whole life. We’re thrilled to have him.”
It took 150 picks for the next Notre Dame player to be drafted, as running back Kyren Williams came off the board during the fifth round Saturday. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams made the call at pick 164 after trading with the Las Vegas Raiders.
“He’s an easy evaluation because you look at the (Notre Dame) system with (offensive coordinator) Tommy Rees, and a lot of the concepts carryover for some of the things we do,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “I think he’s a really complete back. One of the things you love the most is you see versatility on all three downs.
“He’s great in protection. He’s fearless where he will stick his face on people and stay connected. He has a great feel in the screen game. I think he’s an excellent off-set gun runner. You see great contact balance, ability to produce in both phases, both run and pass. He’s an elite competitor."
Williams wasn’t the fastest running back in the draft, but the tools he possesses were enough to sway an NFL team to take a chance on him.
During 28 games in an Irish uniform, Williams rushed for 2,153 yards and 27 touchdowns. He made a name for himself in the passing game, too, catching 78 balls for 675 yards and four touchdowns.
The former Notre Dame running back plays a physical and inspired brand of football, which is perfect for success at the next level.
“Everybody who has been around him can’t speak highly enough about him as a human being and the way he plays the game," McVay said. "It sure makes sense what you hear about his personality and the mental and physical toughness he possesses. He seems like he’s one of our kind of guys.”
MULTIPLE UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT SIGNEES
While the Irish only had two players selected in the draft, five others were snagged as undrafted free agents.
Quarterback Jack Coan was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts, where he’ll compete for a roster spot alongside Sam Ehlinger to backup Matt Ryan. Coan completed nearly 67% of his passes during stints with Wisconsin and Notre Dame, throwing for 6,428 yards, 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Elsewhere on offense, wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Austin had one of the more impressive performances at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine and has the pure athleticism to make an NFL roster.
The reasoning behind Austin going undrafted likely stems from a mixture of prior disciplinary issues and injuries that shortened his career with Notre Dame to just 26 games, grabbing 54 catches for 996 yards and seven touchdowns in that span.
On defense, linebacker Drew White found a new home with the Washington Commanders. White was one of the most important pieces to the puzzle that was Notre Dame’s defense during his career in South Bend. He played in over 40 games for the Irish, accumulating 199 tackles (21.5 for loss), five sacks and five pass breakups.
In the trenches, both Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish inked deals with NFL teams. Tagovailoa-Amosa signed with the Raiders, while Hinish is now a Houston Texan.
Both players combined to play in 111 games at Notre Dame, stacking up 156 tackles (37 for loss) and 12.5 sacks during their college careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.