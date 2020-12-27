COVID-19 has affected just about everything in 2020. This includes the travel plans — or lack thereof — Notre Dame and Alabama had during Christmas this past week.
In a normal year, teams have four weeks to prepare for the College Football Playoff semifinals. This allows teams to begin their bowl preparations in the first full week of December, practice for three weeks and then let their players go home for a few days to celebrate the holidays with their families. This is what Notre Dame did in 2018, as players were able to be home from Dec. 23-25. They all then flew to Dallas on the Dec. 26 ahead of their game against Clemson on Dec. 29.
In 2020, though, that didn’t happen. The playoff announcement came Dec. 20, giving teams less than two weeks to prepare for the Jan. 1 semifinal contests. With concerns about flying around the country and catching the coronavirus as well, players from both the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide had to remain on their respective campuses for the holidays.
Both coaches knew this was another sacrifice 2020 was making them take.
“I think this whole season has been a little bit unique and abnormal in a lot of different ways,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Dec. 20. “We know exactly what the circumstance is, and we try and plan the best we can to get our players prepared so they can play up to their capabilities in this game.”
“Our players — we have as many from California as we do from any other state — so the logistics would be virtually impossible for us because of our roster and where everybody is from,” added Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. “If they were within a few hours where they could drive, we certainly could make this work. But virtually all of them would have to get on planes.”
EXTRA FANS
While Notre Dame and Alabama officially are playing in the Rose Bowl (4 p.m. Friday, ESPN), the game is not being played in Pasadena, California. The game has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. If the game was still being played in Pasadena, no fans or families of players would’ve been allowed in the stadium.
Instead, the game shifts to the home of the Dallas Cowboys, which has had a capacity limit of 16,000 this season due to coronavirus restrictions. This means families of the players, as well as some fans from each team, will be allowed to watch the game in person.
The 16,000 is also key for why the Irish and Tide are playing in the Rose Bowl and not the Sugar Bowl. The other semifinal game between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State only has a seating capacity of 3,000. When deciding where No. 1 Alabama would get to play, CFP committee chairman Gary Barta said the selectors wanted to give the Tide more of a “home field” advantage by allowing them to have more fans in the stadium.
Saban understands the significance of being able to have more fans on hand.
“I don’t think there’s any question about the fact that it is an advantage for our fans. It’s an advantage for the families of our team that they have the opportunity to go see the game,” Saban said. “This is a great venue that we’re playing in, and we’re certainly pleased and happy we’re involved. We’re happy for our fans that they’re going to have a chance — or at least some opportunity — to see the game.”
FRONT AND CENTER
Notre Dame has had one of the best offensive lines in the country this season, as evidenced by being named a Joe Moore Award finalist. In recent weeks, though, there have been discussions of who should be starting at center following the season-ending injury to redshirt sophomore Jarrett Patterson.
Both redshirt freshman Zeke Correll and redshirt junior Josh Lugg have been taking reps at the position in practice, with Lugg starting the last two games. Correll started at center Nov. 27 against North Carolina, with Lugg at right guard for an injured Tommy Kraemer.
Correll hasn’t played the last two games but was listed in the starting center role on the team’s depth chart Saturday. There was an “or” next to his name, however, with Lugg’s name right below it, indicating either player could start against Alabama.
Given recent history, it would be a shock if Lugg isn’t starting at center Friday in Arlington.
“Moving forward, we’ll continue to make that a competitive situation,” said Kelly.
