Brian Kelly kept it simple when describing how his No. 4 Notre Dame team lost to No. 1 Alabama 31-14 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on Friday.
“They made the plays today,” Kelly said of the top-ranked Crimson Tide. “Today was about making plays. They made them on the perimeter. Their skill players showed up today, as they have all year, made it difficult for us. … We simply didn’t make enough plays.”
Not making enough plays seems to be a common theme for the Fighting Irish in games like the one played Friday in Arlington, Texas. Notre Dame is now 0-7 in “big games” in the modern era, i.e., the then BCS and now New Year’s Six bowl games (Rose, Sugar, Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange). They haven’t been within two touchdowns in any of those games as well, losing by a combined score of 161 points in those seven contests.
This has created a narrative around the Notre Dame program: It can’t win the big game. Not even that, though: It can’t even compete in the big games.
Well, once again, Kelly is tired of such talk.
When he was first asked about it in his postgame press conference, Kelly pulled no punches.
“The margin is not the issue — losing is losing,” Kelly said with a chuckle. “And I don’t really know what the inference is. This football team battled, and (Alabama) made a few more plays on the perimeter. I’m not really sure what the question is. When you lose football games, there’s a few more plays that you have to make. We had the opportunity. You watched the game. I watched the game. We did not score in the red zone when we had opportunities. … We had two opportunities in the red zone to score where this would be a competitive football game, and we didn’t make enough plays.
“This wasn’t a matter of getting knocked off the ball or not having enough players to compete against Alabama. This was about making plays. I guess everybody needs to continue to carry this narrative that Notre Dame isn’t good enough. Look at the scores of the games Alabama has played all year, and I think we need to start to change the narrative a little bit. This team was out there competing and having a chance to win. I’m proud of the way our guys competed.”
Kelly makes a couple of fair points there in the second half of his answer. Friday’s Rose Bowl wasn’t like the 2013 BCS Championship game between the same programs, where Alabama ran over Notre Dame in a 42-14 blowout. And, yes, Alabama has bulldozed people all season, currently sitting at 12-0 with an average winning margin of 30 points.
So, the question is: How does Notre Dame get those playmakers to where they can make those plays in big games and not lose? What is the next step for the Irish in that regard?
Kelly was asked that next, and he responded in yet another fiery tone.
“I really don’t want to continue to go down this path. We’re going to keep getting here, OK? And we’re going to keep banging at it,” Kelly said defiantly. “You guys watched the game, didn’t you? They made plays on the perimeter. They made some dynamic plays. They have the college football player of the year (wide receiver DeVonta Smith), who made some dynamic plays. We battled. We were right there. So we’re going to keep getting back here, and I’m sorry if you don’t like it or if the national media doesn’t like it. We’re going to go back to work, we’re going to keep recruiting and we’re going to put ourselves back in this position again.”
There is no denying the talent level Alabama has. Smith, running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mac Jones are all in the top five of Heisman Trophy voting. All three of them made huge plays throughout the game to keep the Notre Dame defense on its heels. While the Irish had stretches where they played well, one of the Tide’s big three offensive players inevitably stepped up and made a play to keep their team in control.
But Notre Dame is ranked fourth. In theory, it should have a similar talent level to the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. It’s been a top-five program the last three years, making the playoff twice and going 11-2 in the other season. Why can’t Notre Dame’s playmakers make plays in the big games?
This goes to a bigger question: Is there a talent gap in college football? Why does it seem like all of the elite playmakers only go to places like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State? Can Notre Dame get those players into its program, or do things like the higher academic standards and cold winters scare some of those players away?
It was the last question Kelly was asked Friday.
“We think we can get there,” Kelly said. “We were physical. We ran the football. There wasn’t a physicality issue out there. The last time we played Alabama and Clemson (in 2018), I felt there was a physicality issue … that story needs to end. We need to continue to find more playmakers, and we’ll keep working at it. We’re committed to doing it, and we’re not going away.
“(2020 was a) great year. It’s not where we wanted it. We wanted to win a national championship, but Notre Dame nation, you guys can get some sleep, recharge your battery and we’re going to get ourselves back in this position again. You don’t need to jump off a bridge, a building — we’re going to keep working, rededicate ourselves in the offseason back in the weight room and we’ll hope to get right back here in Dallas next year.”
