SOUTH BEND — Traditionally, the final home game of the season is a time to honor the seniors. It’s the final home contests for those players, and it’s a nice way to spotlight their accomplishments throughout their four years.
In the year 2020, though, Senior Day looks different. It will Saturday in South Bend, at least.
The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish play their final game of the regular season Saturday against Syracuse (2:30 p.m., NBC). Instead of holding a Senior Day ceremony before the game, though, it will be held after the game.
In years past, there’s been a long pregame ceremony for the seniors. Each of them gets introduced over the PA system and gets to run out onto the field to a round of applause from the crowd. They run to midfield and hug their parents and family members before returning to the locker room for final preparations.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said that won’t happen this year, though, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Senior Day will look different,” Kelly said. “As you know, the attendance will be made up of faculty and staff. Families will be there. They will not be on the field until after the game. We will not do the traditional pregame where our players run out, and primarily because they’re running out to faculty and staff … postgame, we will have the jumbotron up. We’ll put up a bio of each one of the players, they’ll take pictures and be recognized as such in their senior day.”
Throwing another monkey wrench into the plans is the fact all players are eligible to return next season due to the pandemic. The NCAA is counting this year as a pseudo redshirt season for everyone since some teams have played just a handful of games, meaning all the seniors on the Irish roster are allowed to come back for the 2021 season if they choose.
This could affect which players declare for the NFL Draft. Kelly said the entire draft process is being evaluated right now due to the pandemic.
“There is discussion and conversation about changing the timelines, but there’ll still need to be a declaration process (for the NFL Draft),” Kelly said. “It’s a fluid situation, as you could imagine, because even the NFL is in flux right now in terms of all the things going on, relative to games, scheduling and things of that nature. … We have met with all of our players and they, clearly, know what to do moving forward.”
Graduate senior Ade Ogundeji has seen the highs and lows during his time in South Bend. His true freshman year was 2016, when the Irish had a disastrous 4-8 season. In the nearly four full seasons since, Notre Dame has only lost six games — with 42 wins.
“It’s been a very long journey,” the defensive end said. “I’ve been very blessed to be in this position with so many guys that have come through here. Definitely in my first year, it was a struggle. But we’ve continued to get better as a team, and myself has continued to get better. I think that’s what it comes down to in life, growth throughout the whole time. I think it’s been a great time with me, and I’m just happy to be around great people, people who I’m going to be with for life.”
HOME WINNING STREAK
Not only will the Irish honor their seniors Saturday, but they will look to finish a third straight season undefeated at home.
The last time the senior class lost a home game was Sept. 9, 2017, against Georgia. They closed out the remaining home schedule that year with five straight wins, went 6-0 in 2018, 7-0 in 2019 and are 5-0 at home in 2020. That’s a 23-game home winning streak, the second-longest active streak in the country behind Clemson (28 straight). The all-time Notre Dame program record for longest winning streak at home is 28 from 1942-50.
“Anytime that you win consistently … it’s something to feel a great deal of pride about,” Kelly said. “I think what is most important about this is the consistency in preparation and in performance. You have to do that over three years, and that is an incredible achievement for everybody involved. To play at such a high level for three consecutive years is a great achievement.”
