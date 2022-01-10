GOSHEN — On Monday, a snow front came through northern Indiana, causing hazardous road conditions at times. Overall snow accumulation was relatively light, but did cause some disruptions for travelers on their morning commute.
According to Greg Smith of the Indiana State Police Toll Road District, between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., for the entire length of the Indiana Toll Road from the Illinois border to the Ohio border, there were six property damage crashes and one personal injury accident, and between 7:40 and 10 a.m. there were five slide offs.
“No reports were given for Elkhart County, but based on the reports we had from St. Joseph County I would guess northwest of Elkhart in the corner of the county would look like two to four inches in the far northwest part of the county,” said National Weather Service of Northern Indiana meteorologist Nathan Marsili. “It really picked up as we got before daybreak. It got its peak there around 8 or 9 o’clock, then stopped about between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Tonight could have some chance of lake-effect snow showers, but not in that area. We’re not expecting much accumulation. It does look like a dry period setting up for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday with we have a low chance of snow right now, maybe a little better chance heading into Friday night into Saturday that could be the next system that we’ll be watching how it develops here.”
According to Elkhart County dispatch, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. there were 18 crashes in Elkhart County with numerous slide offs reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.