Goshen Doctor Dick Hess — a retired anesthesiologist — celebrated his 87th birthday on July 9 and one of those celebrations included a group of pickleball players he plays with on a regular basis.
Hess said he was a tennis player for 30 years so pickleball is something he can still enjoy.
Hess grew up on a farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania as the youngest of nine children. He attended Goshen College where he met his wife Joy, who was a nursing student. In August they’ll be married 61 years.
Hess explained he “did a few other things” before getting his medical degree, including first getting a history degree. Then he shifted gears and went back to school to pursue a career in medicine. They lived in Salisbury, Maryland on the Eastern Shore where he worked six years as an ER physician prior to doing his residency in Baltimore.
His parents passed away when he was in medical school, which made the move back to Goshen a little easier since they’d be one-third of the way to Joy’s parents near Iowa City, Iowa.
“We came in the Fall of ‘77,” he said. “Our two children were in fourth and sixth grades, and they were a little late starting school since we came in September and school started in August.”
“The only place I practiced is here in Indiana, essentially Goshen Hospital and Goshen Surgery Center,” he reflected.
Their son, Frank Hess, lives in Bloomington and teaches at Indiana University. He played tennis for Goshen High School and Goshen College. Their daughter, Gail Nafziger, also graduated from Goshen College and is a cosmetologist. She lives locally as does her four children, Dick and Joy’s only grandchildren.
Hess shared when he came to Goshen to make arrangements to take the position at the hospital he stayed at the old Holiday Inn. He said it was a Friday night around 9 pm and he walked over to what was the Goshen Tennis Club.
“It had been open 1-2 years and I walked in and one of the owners was at the desk,” he said. “I looked around and saw the indoor tennis courts and said, ‘I think I can survive this climate’,” pointing out it gets much colder and snowier here than on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
He built a tennis court at their house in Salisbury, Maryland where they lived for four years. He said in the 30 years he played tennis he played singles, doubles and tournaments and played three times a week.
Pickleball Playing
Hess shared how he got involved in playing pickleball and said he was invited to play at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elkhart right before COVID. He said they have a big gym with five pickleball courts they set up on Sunday afternoons. He said he played there about a half dozen times before COVID.
About a year and a half ago he found out several people at Greencroft were playing mornings at the old tennis club, which is now a soccer academy. He went in and talked to one of the owners, Tavi, who immigrated here from Laos and found out what he needed to do to be a part of it.
Generally, they play in the mornings three times a week and he said he met other players besides the Greencroft group. Some of the players play outdoors in the summer at Model School in Goshen or in Bristol and other places.
Hess said he just likes to play indoors.
“It gets too warm to play in the summer outside for me and I prefer the surface indoors,” he said.
He explained the difference between tennis and pickleball is that the dimensions of the court are a lot smaller. He said he still uses some of his tennis moves like a backhand, but it’s a smaller area to move around.
“In doubles tennis there was a lot of movement; I don’t think I could do it anymore physically — it’d be a little too much,” he said.
He noticed the tennis players tend to come after 4 p.m. following work.
“Most of the pickleball players I play with are retired — they’re 20 years younger than me but they’re playing in retirement mostly,” he said.
When asked if his wife Joy plays, Dr. Hess said she used to drive to Elkhart to play tennis but she hasn’t since COVID and hasn’t started pickleball. He said she mentioned she might not have the stamina.
Dr. Hess confirmed he’s probably the oldest person playing in the group now — he said there was a fellow playing who would have been 90 years old, but he’s since quit playing.
“I’m not sure how long I’ll be playing but right now it feels okay,” he said.
Advise for Aging Gracefully
Hess said aside from playing pickleball, he also rides his bike on the days he’s not playing. The couple also like to garden — they have a community garden at Waterford Crossing and the Hess’s have a plot. He’s also kept busy volunteering, mostly at Goshen College, helping with mailings that are mailed out to alumni and he was a subscription manager and treasurer for four years for a Goshen College Historical Society periodical.
After Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, he said he made about 10 trips down there to help renovate housing. The couple recently donated blood to the Red Cross.
“They’re always needing blood,” he said.
So, his advice is to keep busy and active and eat healthy.
“Stretch out before coming out to play,” he said. “Don’t overdo it — do something every day versus a big, long session of exercise — that works for me. I found I really need it—need to have my muscles relax after activity. And we eat healthy, no fast foods.”