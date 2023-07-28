Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.