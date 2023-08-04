NAPPANEE — Football is descending on Michiana and pads are finally being put on in preparation of the looming season.
One of the expected contenders to make a deep run can be found in Nappanee at NorthWood High School. The Panthers hit the gridiron Friday night for the team’s Red/Black scrimmage and gave a good look into what the team will look like in 2023.
10{sup}th{/sup} year head coach and reigning Northern Lakes Football Coach of the Year Nate Andrews brought the energy for his units but jokingly described what he saw from them.
“I always remind myself going into this intra-squad that it’s always the worst practice of the year,” Andrews said. “It’s hot and kids have the full game gear on for the first time.”
With family, friends and Panther’s fans watching, the separated units displayed some nice agility but found areas to clean up according to Andrews.
While the Panthers do return their leading passer, rusher and receiver from the 2022 season, they do lose five or their eight All-Conference selections from the previous season. Who jumps in and fills those holes will be the key for NorthWood if they want to advance past the sectional finals for the first time since 2016.
“We lost a lot, especially on the defensive side,” Andrews said. “I didn’t realize until someone asked me today but we really don’t have that many returning starters.”
Now just four practices in, one Friday remains until the Panthers kick off their regular season slate with a battle against Jimtown.
The Penn Kingsmen will face NorthWood next Friday for one final scrimmage starting at 7 p.m.