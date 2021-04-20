The defensive scheme that first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has brought to South Bend from the University of Cincinnati is being characterized by some of his Irish players as simple, yet aggressive.
“I love the new scheme,” Notre Dame defensive lineman Kurt Hinish said after Saturday’s practice. “I’m able to be cut loose a little more. … I love what we’re doing, and we’re playing a lot more fast and free because the defense isn’t as complicated as we’ve had in the past.”
That style of defense has proven to be effective after the impressive year Freeman guided the Bearcats to during the 2020 season. Last year, Cincinnati’s defense ranked eighth in scoring defense (16.8 points per game) and 13th in total defense (324.6 yards per game). That stifling style of play helped Freeman’s former team earn an undefeated regular season, an American Athletic Conference championship and a Peach Bowl berth.
“We want to be aggressive in what we do,” said Freeman during Tuesday’s media session. “I think sometimes giving those guys the opportunity to cut loose and be disruptive is kind of what the players have been talking about. It still has to work within the scheme, but I think once they continue to get to know the scheme and know exactly what we’re looking for, there’s some freedom within there to be a football player. … Sometimes it’s not going to be perfect, but if you continue to play with great effort and attitude and you’re disruptive, good things will happen.”
MULTIPLE LOOKS ON DEFENSE
While Freeman’s style of defense is set up to be simple for his guys to understand and learn, that doesn’t necessarily make it easier on opposing offenses trying to dissect it before the snap.
“Our whole philosophy is front multiplicity, coverage consistency,” Freeman said. “Within each package, four defensive lineman or three defensive lineman, we have to be multiple up front. That's something we'll spend time trying to continue to develop and expand. We want to continue to be multiple in the fronts, multiple in the movements up front, multiple in ways we blitz linebackers to create four- or- five-man fronts.
We still have to have consistency in the way we play our coverages. I don't want to have to only do it by personnel. I want to do it within each personnel and be multiple in our multiple fronts, pressure packages, but then still have a lot of consistency in the way we cover and the different coverages we play."
D-LINE IMPORTANCE
Freeman views the line of scrimmage as being the part of the defense that’s most critical to its success. Luckily for Freeman and his staff, the Irish have an abundance of experience and talent intertwined within the position group to produce the kind of play-making ability needed to be at a championship level in the fall.
"We've always been and will always be a defensive line-driven program,” Freeman said. “That means as our defensive line goes, our defense will go. They've done an unbelievable job. They're extremely deep at the position. As they continue to play well, it makes our job behind them that much easier.”
Experienced players along the line like Hinish at nose tackle, senior Jayson Ademilola at tackle and senior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa at end will pair well with some of the younger talent on the opposite end in junior Isaiah Foskey and sophomore Jordan Botelho.
Tagovailoa-Amosa and Foskey specifically have been catching Freeman’s attention so far this spring.
“I remember reaching out to Myron, and what an infectious attitude and energy the guy gives off,” Freeman said. “I had a long talk with (defensive line coach Mike) Elston about him and I thought, in my head, he can come back and be the defensive tackle and Hinish would be the nose and let's go. He talked about wanting to play the defensive end position, and he's athletic enough. He was probably a little big, but he's lost 15 pounds from last season in order to make that transition from inside at the tackle spot to playing outside at end.”
Head coach Brian Kelly has discussed how Foskey has some development left before he’s ready to make a significant impact on defense in the fall, but his potential has been hard to ignore for the defensive coaching staff.
Freeman’s defense features “rover” and “vyper” positions, which are linebacker/safety and defensive end/linebacker hybrids, respectively. Foskey’s size and athleticism has put him in that vyper category as he’s continued to develop this spring.
“I remember when I first got here, everybody said he’s the potential first-round pick of the future,” said Freeman of Foskey. “He's working at it. Foskey hasn't played a whole bunch of football, and that's a point of emphasis we continue to make. We need to continue to get his football intelligence up and get him reps. … He's a guy that's continuing to get better, as is (Jordan) Botelho. Those two are guys that will push each other and will make our defense better because of the challenges they'll present to each other.
"To be able to push each other and have a healthy competition is going to be infectious to our whole defense."
