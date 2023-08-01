GOSHEN — Hit-Fit Boxing Studio has found its sparring team set to put Goshen on the national stage.
Goshen High School student Emiliano Rodriguez and middle schooler Jarrett Gonzalez have only been boxing for a year, but their success in the ring have qualified them to hit the spotlight in central Florida.
“This is the Junior National Golden Gloves; the best boxers in the country are going to be there,” Arturo Rodriguez, trainer and uncle of Emiliano, said. “We’re lucky that we’re going send two of our own there and hopefully we’ll bring that title home.”
The event, hosted by USA Boxing, runs Aug. 6-9.
With Emiliano participating in just five fights with a 4-1 record and Jarrett holding a 3-1 record in his four fights, the Double R.R. squad is set to compete in the novice category. All boxers with less than 10 career fights are eligible for the division, allowing the duo to be paired up with opponents closer to them in experience, height and weight.
Arturo has mostly funded the previous matchups from his pocket, including trips to Chicago and throughout the Hoosier State, but this trip to Orlando which includes multiple seminars, the fights, and proper nutrition is costly. That’s why the founder of Goshen’s lone boxing studio has paired up with Shawn Kay to create a GoFundMe in hopes the community would support their endeavor.
As of print, the studio stands at 90 percent of their $3,675 goal thanks to 36 donations.
“Thank God that we’re almost there; I just want to say thanks to the community,” Arturo said. “The community is coming together and we’re going to use that for travel and food. Emiliano is a type-1 diabetic, so he needs special food and supplements.”
The donations help, but there is no plan to miss the event regardless of whether they reach their requested goal. The trio of Arturo, Emiliano and Jarrett are planning to leave Saturday morning and expect to arrive in the Sunshine State before the competition begins that Sunday at the Caribe Royal.
If they come back with the title, the fame will certainly be theirs, but if they come up short Arturo won’t be dissatisfied.
“My goal is to develop or make a champion out of Goshen, you know, hopefully an Olympian or maybe even a world champion if one of them decides to go pro late in life,” Arturo said, who once dreamed of a boxing career before an eye injury halted his career. “I just want to get as many kids out of trouble and from going on the wrong paths.”
As for the fighters, Emiliano and Jarrett are excited for the opportunity they’ve earned. With over 45 fighters registered in the men’s novice category, there will be a crowded field vying for the title.
“I’m happy to have the opportunity and to prove myself,” Emiliano said. “Hopefully I advance past every match; I want to make my family proud.”
In the studio working the bag nearly every day, when he’s not at Hit-Fit you can find him running to keep in shape. The dedication to his work is pivotal in becoming such a talented boxer in the short amount of time.
That doesn’t stop him from being anxious for this new challenge.
“I’m kind of nervous but I’m excited because I’m going to be on the national stage and it’s in Florida. I’ve never been to Florida.”
The big bouts are on the horizon, and Emiliano and Jarrett are ready to represent Goshen. When they enter the ring this weekend, they’ll get their chance to do so.