GOSHEN — Big hats, fancy belt buckles and plenty of red bandanas were seen in the stands.
Lots of skill was on display for those gathered Friday for the afternoon session of rodeo at the 150th Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Folks were treated to bareback and saddle bronc riding, breakaway, steer wrestling, calf roping, trick riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding at the 2 p.m. show (another shift was slated for 8 p.m.).
There were International Pro Rodeo Association and American Professional Rodeo Association competitors and others, including a few from Elkhart County.
Following in the footsteps of brother Brandon Donald, 24-year-old Goshen resident Wyatt Bowen, 24, has been riding bulls for eight years.
Eight is the operative number. That’s how many seconds a rider has to stay on the bull for a ride to count.
“There’s a lot of keys to it, but mostly you’ve got to have the right mindset,” Bowen said, who is on the IPRA circuit with a Saturday rodeo in Lima, Ohio, next on his schedule. “It’s knowing that you can get on and ride anything.”
There’s respect for the powerful animal. But not fear.
Training sometimes means riding on a barrel.
“You go to the gym and do mobility workouts,” Bowen said, who competes in rodeo during the summer months and drives a truck for a living.
Middlebury’s Emma Yoder, 12, is a four-year Saddle Club member and lives on a farm with 11 horses.
She has been barrel racing for more than two years. On Friday, she maneuvered with paint gelding Outlaw.
Her keys to success?
“Have fun and look, lift and finish,” Yoder said. “When you’re coming around your barrel you have to lift up against (the horse) so they don’t come up short turning into the barrel. Then you have to look up at your barrel and then you want to pull them around the barrel.”
Yoder said a professionally-trained horse will know its way around the course. Another animal may need more guidance.
“You’re probably going to have to help them steer and use your legs,” Yoder said, who is heading into the seventh grade at Northridge Middle School.
Jaycee Leinaweaver, 13, was in the fair parade Sunday, took part in other rodeos early in the week and was back at Goshen Friday.
The Orrtanna, Pa., resident and daughter of parents in the IPRA, APRA and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has been trick riding since March of 2019 she was 9. Since then she’s performed more than 100 times.
“I’ve never done gymnastics, tumbling or anything like that, but being physically and mentally fit is one of the biggest things.”
One of her favorite tricks is called the “full fender.”
“I’m hanging off the side (of the horse) and I’m looking at the ground,” Leinaweaver said, who also does a trick called the Cossack Death Drag where she hangs upside down as the horse gallops.
Often traveling to rodeos, Jaycee is home-schooled and will enter the eighth grade next month.
Saddle bronc rider Wesley Grubbs, Danville, is 26 and has been in rodeo since age 10.
“It’s the adrenaline rush,” Grubbs said of his reason for staying in the sport. “It connects you with Old West times, breaking horses and stuff.”
Grubbs sometimes rehearses his moves on a stationary dummy.
“You set a saddle on it and get a feel for it and you do some different exercises on that,” Grubbs said, who has been in about 10 rodeos since getting his APRA and Mid-States Rodeo Association cards in June. “There’s a couple of different ways you can practice, but just getting on horses and going is probably the best way to do it.”
Craig Miller, Millersburg, Ohio, has been involved in rodeo for three decades. He was the clown at Friday’s fair appearance.
“The family atmosphere and traveling to see now places and new things and meeting all the contestants” is what appeals to Miller. “I’m hear to entertain the crowd between events. I have a good time out there.
“I have a barrel out there and I’ll help the bullfighters (when needed).”
For the 11th straight year, ABP Rodeo Productions put on the show at the fair.
Aaron Platt, who is in business with wife Bobbie, said organization is the key to running a successful rodeo.
“All our personnel we’ve had for years,” Platt said, who calls Roanoke, home. “We do change some in and out — our funny man and whatnot — but we’ve a really good crew and good livestock.”
ABP works hand-in-hand with Ohio-based Buckeye Rodeo Co.
At 46, Aaron Platt has been in the rodeo game for more than 30 years.
“I got on my first bareback horse when I was 15 years old,” Platt said. “I enjoy the bucking horses at every rodeo. That’s kind of my passion.
“You just let it all hang out. It’s all grit. It is really addicting.”