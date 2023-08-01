The weight first impressions have can tip any scale. Catch the wrong vibe from someone or someplace, and you’ll be seeking an escape plan.
After one week in my new home, I’m not going to be making any such plan any time soon.
It should go without saying, but I’m buzzing with energy for my first post-college position, and I’m glad it’s in Goshen. I’m ready to be the new sports editor at The Goshen News.
When I got the opportunity to interview for the sports reporter position, I was pretty anxious. Thankfully that transitioned into ecstatic the more I looked into it. Of course, the more I interviewed and explored the area, the more I learned about the gargantuan shoes that I’d be replacing.
Fortunate enough to have several schools with varying levels of success, history and state athletes, it only made sense that someone like Austin Hough was able to strive in this environment. It takes only a short stroll through Twitter and through his stories to understand the impact my fellow Illinoisan had on Michiana and continues to display.
Austin, who I’ve talked with plenty of times since accepting this new position, has shown that his knowledge of the area, athletes, schools, coaches and the community helped him to tell each story without missing a beat. Though we’ve only met in-person once, he’s already given me all the confidence and help that I’ve been searching for.
Speaking of first impressions though, I should probably give mine since I am foreign to the Hoosier State and still a stranger to The Maple City.
Like the byline says, my name is Matt. For those counting, that’s two T’s, not one like the doorstep variety and not three like my comically misspelled middle school state science fair award.
I grew up in a small, rural community southwest of Chicago. Surrounded by cornstalks and a gravel lane, I progressively grew more interested in sports over time like many other kids my age. Unlike many of them, I wasn’t that great in the athletic sphere, so I pivoted to talking and writing about sports. After graduating from high school in 2019, I set my sights on Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.
A conference rival to a few Indiana schools, Bradley was my new home for the past four years. Life on the hilltop provided me with never-ending opportunities to grow in the profession that I hoped to join. I took an internship covering the Peoria Chiefs (sorry, Cubs fans) and spent three years at my campus newspaper covering every sport the Braves had to offer.
There were several highlights of working for our award-winning paper, including a men’s basketball championship and NIT appearance my senior year. Countering those highs were the lows, notably our women’s basketball program who followed up its first-ever March Madness bid in 2021 with back-to-back four-win seasons. Ouch.
I met some amazing athletes, enthusiastic coaches and worked with some studs in the office on campus. My professors were a resource often exhausted by me on how to move forward in my career and what feedback I needed to hear.
It was money well-spent attending Bradley, but eventually the bird has to leave the nest, and in May I did that as I walked across the stage and accepted my diploma. That night I packed my belongings up, said goodbye to several of my friends and hit the sports journalism transfer portal. Thus, began the search for my next destination.
Unlike today’s prized college athletes, there were no coaches in my DM’s begging me to relocate to their team and no NIL sponsors frothing at the mouth to land my likeness.
Austin’s well-deserved departure took place two months following my tassel flip in Peoria, and suddenly, a newspaper in northeast Indiana was seeking a new sports reporter. My resume ended up in their hands and soon an email ended up in my inbox. Alas, my foggy future after graduation and the clouded path in front of me found its source of lighting.
I interviewed in-person and utilized several phone calls while researching the area and creating a game plan to land the job. Thankfully, after a series of phone calls and drives to Goshen, I was given the job offer.
Blessed to accept the position, I was suddenly in need of familiarizing myself with the community and also a place to stay. It was time to go to work again.
With the help of everyone in the office, Austin’s guidance and a new apartment, I feel certain of the job before me. The sports reporter position rarely finds peace and often surrounds itself with moving pieces and chaos. That’s the fun part.
Along with the exciting semi-professional squads in Elkhart County, Goshen College and of course Notre Dame, I’m excited to dive in to NorthWood’s “Panther Pit”, experience a rowdy crowd at Westview, and find the spectacular talent that graces this corner of Indiana.
The ISHAA season is now underway with girl’s golf driving the fairway and several other teams beginning practices. It’s a new season, and a completely foreign one to me. It’s like Christmas morning, and the presents under the tree are each game I’ll get to cover, athlete and coach I get to talk with, and stat I get to enter in.
With each game, event and run through the sectionals, playoffs and state finals, I hope to be your source for it all. While it may be familiar to you, it’ll be new to me. If you can feel my excitement through each word, I’ll have done my job properly. If not, then it’ll be the sign to hit the books and shore up on some new vocabulary.
While I am here for sports coverage, I’d be remiss to not take time to get to know those who I hope will be reading these articles, columns and features. I look forward to meeting those in this community in and outside of the sports realm. There are several businesses, families and groups I hope to become connected too. To sum it up, I hope I can join your family.
Goshen is a new journey for me now and the welcome mat has already been rolled out. I guess that means I’m home once again.