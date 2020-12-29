Clark Lea swears his sole focus is on Alabama.
The third-year defensive coordinator for Notre Dame recently took the head coaching job at Vanderbilt, his alma mater. Lea was introduced as the head coach at a press conference Dec. 20 in Nashville, where he stated that he will be finishing his duties with No. 4 Notre Dame before focusing on rebuilding the Commodore program.
Lea reiterated that point Tuesday when asked how he’s balancing the two responsibilities.
“My singular focus has been on preparation for this game, and I know that may be hard to believe, but this is too big,” Lea said. “Whatever is to come next for me will be there when this season is finished, but this is the culmination of four years of investment for me. And it’s not just about me — obviously, it’s four years of investment with these players. I’m excited about the future, but this is about the discipline to focus on the task at hand. Emotionally, the investment — all of the things we’ve done over this time — it makes it easy.”
Lea credited the staff at Vanderbilt for allowing him to focus all of his efforts on his responsibilities with Notre Dame, which include slowing down the high-octane Alabama offense.
“There’s a group of people that are in place in Nashville that are helping me navigate it so I can be singularly focused, and I just appreciate it,” Lea said. “In the process of evaluating the job, that was an important part on both ends. If we’re going to be about commitment, then let’s function with integrity and allow for commitment to be seen through here.
“So, it’s not been an issue; it won’t be an issue. And, obviously, with an opponent like Alabama, every bit of my mental and emotional energy has to be put into this game plan.”
SIX AND DONE FOR CRAWFORD
Notre Dame defensive back Shaun Crawford has battled through it all during his time with the Fighting Irish. His freshman season in 2015 ended before it began after he tore his ACL in his right knee. Two games into his sophomore season of 2016, he tore his Achilles, ending the season prematurely once again for the cornerback.
Injury luck once again went against Crawford in 2018 when he tore the ACL in his left knee, forcing him to miss the entire season. He came back in 2019 as a graduate senior, recording 28 tackles and an interception in nine games as a cornerback.
Crawford then applied for a medical redshirt year to come back in 2020, and it was approved by the NCAA. The sixth-year player made the transition to safety this season and has accumulated 48 tackles, third most on the team.
Remarkably, Crawford could come back for a seventh season after the NCAA granted all student-athletes this year a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked Tuesday if he was contemplating coming back for another season, Crawford gave a definitive answer.
“I don’t plan on coming back,” Crawford said.
FULL CIRCLE FOR HAMILTON
Current Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was in attendance in 2018 when the Irish lost to Clemson in their first College Football Playoff appearance. Notre Dame lost to Clemson, 30-3, in the Cotton Bowl, played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Hamilton didn’t play, though, as he was still a senior in high school at the time of the game. He would join the Irish program in 2019 and become an instant star for Notre Dame.
Although the Irish are playing in the Rose Bowl Game this season, the game is being played at AT&T Stadium and not at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. This will give Hamilton a full-circle moment when he steps on the field against Alabama on Friday.
“I think it’s cool kind of how everything has come full circle,” Hamilton said. “Obviously, that game (in 2018) didn’t go as we wanted it to, but we all have a chance to make up for that now and change the narrative. … I think within the program, we all know who we are and know what we can do. We all know what kind of game we can play if we’re all on the same page, so its cool to get that second chance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.