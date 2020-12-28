CFP NOTEBOOK: 13 players in Rose Bowl Game named All-Americans

The Associated Press released its All-America team Monday, and it was full of players that will be taking the field at AT&T Stadium Friday when No. 4 Notre Dame plays No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide led all of college football with six players named to the first team. Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Patrick Surtain were all honored for their play this year with first team selections. It’s the first time a program has had a quarterback, running back and wide receiver all make the first time since 1980. Jones and Smith are two of four Heisman Trophy finalists, while Harris finished fifth in voting.
Alabama also had defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Dylan Moses be named to the third team, giving them eight total selections.
Notre Dame had five players be named All-American by the AP: two on the first team, one on the second and two more on the third. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and offensive lineman Aaron Banks made the first team, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg was selected for the second team and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer and safety Kyle Hamilton were third team honorees.
The 13 total All-American players competing in the Rose Bowl Game in Arlington Friday will be the most of any bowl game this season. The other CFP semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State features five total All-American players.
SARKISIAN WINS BROYLES AWARD
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was named the winner of the 2020 Broyles Award Monday, given to the country’s top assistant coach.
It’s not a surprise Sarkisian won the award given what the Tide’s offense has produced this season. As mentioned earlier, three of the top five Heisman Trophy vote getters are on the Alabama offense in Jones, Smith and Harris. The Crimson Tide average 49.7 points and 543.9 yards a game on offense, both of which lead the FBS. Alabama has scored 35-plus points in each of its last 24 games, the longest streak in major college football history.
“I think (Sarkisian) has done an outstanding job in terms of, first of all, system and scheme,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Secondly, in terms of how he teaches the players. And, he’s a very good quarterback coach, so he’s helped in the development of the quarterbacks; I think Mac (Jones) would be the first one to tell you that. … I think the players have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing, and I think they have confidence that they’re well-prepared for every game.”
Sarkisian is the third Alabama assistant to win the award since its inception in 1996, joining then-defensive coordinator Kirby Smart in 2009 and then-offensive coordinator Michael Locksley in 2018.
EICHENBERG’S JEAN JACKET
Prior to each season, players and coaches take promotional pictures that will be used throughout the season for graphics, video packages and whatever else warrants their picture. More times than not, players are wearing team polos for these pictures or something nicer, like a dress shirt.
For Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, however, his promo picture is of him wearing a jean jacket. With all of the awards and accolades Eichenberg has received this season, the jean jacket picture has made numerous appearances on the official Notre Dame social media feeds.
Eichenberg was asked Monday what the genesis of that picture was.
“My roommates and I were just messing around. We actually brought in some taxidermy animals that hang in our house, and then we just tossed on some random outfits,” Eichenberg said. “I put on the jean jacket and they put on some Hawaiian shirts. My jean jacket has been definitely been used a lot more than the Hawaiian shirt pictures, I guess you can say.
"It’s not my preference, to be honest, but it’s whatever. As long as people get a laugh out of it; I wasn’t trying to be serious.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.