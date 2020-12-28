For No. 4 Notre Dame, its made an identity on the offensive side of the ball with its running game. For No. 1 Alabama, its defense prides itself on stopping the run.
Something will have to give when those two respective units go at it Friday in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game in Arlington, Texas (4 p.m., ESPN). Following a lackluster performance against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game as well, the Fighting Irish are chomping at the bit to get back to what has made them successful on offense this season.
“It’s been our bread-and-butter all season that we have to establish the run, so we know, as an offense … we have to be able to go in there and run the ball by any means,” Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams said. “We have to establish our physicality early in the game and allow them to react to what we do.”
Here is a look at what both the Notre Dame offense and Alabama defense will have to do to win their respective battles Friday.
RUNNING GAME
So far in 2020, Notre Dame is averaging 217 rushing yards a game, good for 20th best in the country. Against Clemson on Dec. 19, however, they only managed 44 rushing yards, by far the lowest output they’ve had this season. Even if you take out the yards lost from sacks taken by quarterback Ian Book, Notre Dame only managed 79 yards on the ground.
Individually, Williams has had a breakout season for the Irish. He has 1,061 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while also becoming one of the better blocking running backs in the country. Alabama senior linebacker Dylan Moses knows he and the Tide defense will have their hands full trying to slow down Williams.
“They have a really good and explosive offense, as far as how good they run the ball … I’m really up for the challenge,” Moses said.
Alabama’s defense surrenders only 107 rushing yards per game on average this season, which ranks 12th in the nation. Players like Moses and linebacker Christian Harris have anchored the Tide defense, as both men have accounted for 68 tackles respectively.
“There’s really only a couple of teams that have been able to run the football against Alabama, and those are the teams that have been in the game, Georgia and Ole Miss in particular … we want to run the ball; we need to run the football,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said.
PASSING GAME
While Notre Dame’s passing game started slow to begin the season, it has picked up in the second half of the season due to the elevated play of Book. His top five passing games came in the final seven weeks for the Irish, including 300-yard performances against Pitt and in the first Clemson game on Nov. 7. Book’s ability to extend plays with his legs has been crucial as well, as he has 430 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on the season.
“When (Book) scrambles, his eyes are always downfield,” Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle said. “He’s not focused on just getting out of the pocket and scrambling for yards. He keeps his eyes downfield when he scrambles and gets out of the pocket, and receivers run routes to get open at that point. That’s what makes them hard to cover, and they certainly have a lot of yards on catches off scrambles.”
While wide receiver production has increased, the reliance on tight ends has made the Notre Dame passing attack difficult to defend. Freshman Michael Mayer has busted onto the scene in 2020, as he’s second on the team in receptions (35) and third in yards (388).
“In terms of my production, the offensive staff has done a great job of putting plays together that make me successful,” Mayer said. “I think (Book) has done a very good job of getting me the ball. … Overall, it’s a team effort.”
The Tide are more susceptible to giving up plays through the air, as the pass defense ranks 78th in yards allowed at 243 per game. That doesn’t mean Alabama doesn’t have elite talent in the secondary, though.
Potentially slowing down the Notre Dame passing attack is Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain. The junior was ranked as the best press cornerback in college football by Pro Football Focus, and his production on the field backs that up. He has 10 pass deflections this season, tied for 10th in the country.
“Personnel wise, for me, it starts with (Surtain),” said Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees about the Alabama defense. “He’s probably as good of a corner as I’ve seen in college football any year, to be honest. … Surtain’s special. He’s probably the strength of their defense, in terms of an individual.”
AREA TO WATCH
Third down conversions: Notre Dame ranks 9th in the country in converting 49.66 percent of their third downs. The Alabama defense struggles getting stops on third down, ranking 71st by allowing teams to convert 40 percent of the time. If the Irish are going to have success on offense against the Tide, converting third downs will be crucial.
“It’s just about being consistent,” Book said. “We’ve got to focus on the small details. We hurt ourselves in the ACC Championship Game by not really focusing on the present … we’ve just got to focus one play at a time, especially on third down.”
