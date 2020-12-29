2020 CFP BREAKDOWN: Notre Dame defense vs. Alabama offense

If there’s something the Alabama offense does poorly, it’s hard to see it.
The No. 1 Crimson Tide either leads or is near the top of all major statistical categories in college football this year. They lead the country in points scored (49.7) and yards gained (543.9) per game and feature three offensive skill players in the top five of the Heisman Trophy voting results.
Containing the Alabama offense will be a tall task for No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on Friday (4 p.m., ESPN). It’s a task the Fighting Irish defense is excited for, though.
“Every great player can be contained; every great player can be limited,” Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. “You just have to find a weakness, and that’s just been our challenge all throughout the week; just to find each and every guy that is explosive — which is nearly everybody that they have on the offense … all of them are great players. Our challenge is to find a weakness in each one of them.”
Here is a look at what both the Notre Dame defense and Alabama offense will have to do to win their respective battles Friday.
RUNNING GAME
The Tide’s rushing attack is anchored by senior Najee Harris. In 11 games this season, Harris has 1,262 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. He’s also a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield, which was evident in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19 against Florida. Harris had three receiving touchdowns in the game, helping lead Alabama past the Gators and into the College Football Playoff.
The Notre Dame rushing defense has been good for most of the year, but struggled in the past two games against Syracuse and Clemson. They allowed 229 and 219 rushing yards to the Orange and Tigers, respectively, after not giving up more than 100 rushing yards in six-straight games.
“Obviously, we have our work cut out for us,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea said. “You can watch Alabama play and understand that. … When guys function as ‘one of 11,’ it just streamlines their processing within a snap. And when you streamline processing within a snap, you’re able to play to your physical best.”
Harris knows the challenge that awaits him in the Notre Dame defense. Anchored by the Butkus Award winner in Owusu-Koramoah, the Irish rank 20th in the country in total defense.
“Their defense is good,” Harris said. “They’ve got the Butkus Award winner, of course. The secondary’s really good. The front line’s good; their linebackers are really good at attacking the run and reading out stuff. They’re really, really good.”
PASSING GAME
The potential top two vote getters for the Heisman this year are Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Both seniors have put up staggering numbers in their final year in Tuscaloosa.
Jones has racked up 3,739 yards passing and 32 touchdowns. His favorite target, Smith, has 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. There is a serious chance the duo finish first and second in the Heisman voting when the award is given out Jan. 5.
“They’re both great leaders … very rarely do you have guys that are highlight, really good football players for you in their fourth year,” said Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of Jones and Smith. “So many guys leave early, so both of those guys have been around the program; they’ve been through the battles.”
Trying to slow down the dynamic duo will be a Notre Dame secondary anchored by sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton. He’s joined by safety Shaun Crawford and cornerbacks Nick McCloud and Clarence Lewis as starters.
“Just being able to compete with somebody like DeVonta Smith and the other great players they have is just a great opportunity,” McCloud said. “I love to compete more than anything.”
“He can make every throw,” added Crawford about Jones. “He’s a quarterback you’re going to see at the next level. He’s very calm and precise in the pocket, and he has trust in his receivers. When you have talent on the outside like he does, you can just put the ball in the air and trust that the receiver is going to go get it.”
AREA TO WATCH
Kyle Hamilton and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah vs. DeVonta Smith: The Irish are going to have to double team Smith throughout the game in order to slow him down. Expect a lot of help from Notre Dame’s two defensive stars in Hamilton and Owusu-Koramoah when it comes to defending the Heisman finalist.
“They throw in a lot of different looks,” said Smith of Notre Dame’s defense. “They put a lot of their coverages in different ways, so it’s a lot of the same coverages but they look different with people in different places. They do a good job of disguising everything.”
“I think DeVonta Smith is a really good player,” Hamilton added. “He’s shown throughout the year that he’s one of the best players in the country, but I think we have a really good game plan to hopefully contain him and show what we’re made of on defense.”
