ELKHART — Sheriff Jeff Siegel invites Elkhart County students who are currently enrolled in the 7th and 8th grades to register and attend this year's law enforcement leadership camps that will be held in June and July.
Sponsored by the Indiana Sheriff's Association, students will have the opportunity to meet law enforcement professionals and learn about law enforcement through displays, career oriented classes, leadership skills, an obstacle course, swimming, marching, and other recreational activities.
The Indiana Sheriff’s Association will be celebrating their 41st Annual Indiana Sheriffs’ Association YouthLeadership Camp. As in years past, two separate camps will be offered this year. A northern session will be held from June 28- July 1, 2021 and will be located at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, Indiana (Warren County). A southern session will be held from July 6-8, 2021 and will be located at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown, Indiana (Brown County).
Those interested in attending the camps, should contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office (574-891-2300) or the Indiana Sheriff’s Association (800-622-4779) for applications. The cost for attending the camp is $25, and applications are due to the Indiana Sheriff’s Association office by June 14, 2021 for the north camp and June 22 for the south camp. For interested students who don’t have the ability to pay, they may be eligible for sponsorship by the Sheriff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.