WOLF LAKE — Students ages 9 to 17 can become junior and teen Indiana Master Naturalists through sessions held at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College and Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site.
Both organizations are hosting a monthly nine-session series about various nature topics for local youth to discover Indiana’s outdoor world through hands-on activities, volunteering, and connecting with local natural resource and conservation agencies, according to a news release.
Beginning in September, young learners will have the chance to take part in outdoor investigations each month, as they explore topics like owls, geology and soils, nature photography, zoology, wetlands and other areas.
The mission of the programs is to bring together natural resource specialists with young people, to foster an understanding of Indiana’s plants, water, soils and wildlife, and promote volunteer service in local communities. If students attend at least seven of the nine sessions and complete all of their hours for volunteer service, they receive a certificate and patch upon graduation.
The cost is $100 per student for all nine sessions, which covers administrative fees, program supplies, books and snacks. The fee is due in full upon registration and is non-refundable. COVID 19 protocols have been put in place.
The deadline to register is Sept. 1. More information, including session dates and topics can be found on Merry Lea’s website at goshen.edu/merrylea/imn.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or (260) 799-5869.
