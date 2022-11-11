INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s competition for the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is down to 16 companies.
The organization reports “voting has been fierce with thousands of votes cast” in each of the first two rounds.
Of the 16 companies still vying for the title, five are local South Bend area businesses. Janus Motorcycles of Goshen, last year's inaugural champion is again competing to retain its title. Along with Janus are Dec-o-Art in Elkhart, Polywood in Syracuse, Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg, Pure Green Farms in South Bend/Elkhart, and Wag'n Tails Mobile Conversions in South Bend.
Nearby and throughout the rest of the state, Blue Fox Farms LLC in Wawaka, Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC in Angola, Kidstuff Play Systems in Gary, Tactile Engineering in Lafayette, A. J. Schnell Woodworks in Zionsville, Grinds Coffee Pouches in Westfield, Birthday Chocolates in Greens Fork, Hiker Trailers in Columbus, Hard Truth Distillery Co. in Nashville, Hiker Trailers in Columbus, and Oliver Winery in Bloomington.
The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament was created to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history and showcase all the great things being made in Indiana.
Entry in the tournament is free. To participate, a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated for entry.
Round three voting is now underway with the remaining 16 teams from 14 communities around the state battling it out. Public fan voting for the third round ends 10 p.m. Nov. 15. In the single-elimination bracket, each winner goes to the next round until the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion is crowned. Round four begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 and concludes at 10 p.m. Nov. 18. Semis will be 9 a.m. Nov. 21 through 10 p.m. Nov. 23, and finals will be 9 a.m. Nov. 28 through 10 p.m. Nov. 30. The champion will be announced at the Indiana Chamber's Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon.
To check out the products and cast an online vote, visit www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.