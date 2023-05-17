Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Indiana residents to look into whether they are eligible for unclaimed property.
“This race day is the perfect time to search unclaimed property and see if you’re a winner,” Rokita said in a news release. “I’m waving the green flag to encourage Hoosiers to take a ‘brake’ from work to search and recover what is rightfully theirs.”
Last year, the Unclaimed Property Division returned $62 million to Hoosiers. To search, enter your name at the IndianaUnclaimed.gov database.
Types of unclaimed property might include:
• Unclaimed wages or commissions
• Money orders
• Safety deposit box contents
• Savings and checking accounts
• Refunds
• Overpayments such as:
• Credit card balances
• Cell phone bills
• DMV payments
Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs. Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.
"Just this year we’ve already returned over $30 million to Hoosiers, with nearly $800 million just waiting to be claimed, and you could be next to cross the finish line," the release added.
Those who want to search can also text CLAIM to 46220 to search by name, family or business, or contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.