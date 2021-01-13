Our Founding Fathers, who had the foresight to adopt a Constitution that created a representative republic instead of a democracy where a simple majority could impose its will, got that right. Their goal was to prevent mob rule, and as Americans witnessed Jan. 6, the Founders’ wisdom won the day. Congress rallied after the Capitol was sacked and approved the Electoral College results from each state and gave Donald Trump a final push out the White House door. Now, the House is insisting the president be escorted more quickly from the Oval Office.
In the wake of that violence, people of conscious have decried the rioting and the threat it imposes to our nation’s future. That outrage led to impeachment charges being filed against Trump and to the U.S. House of Representatives voting Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.
Impeachment and then removal are possible because the nation’s Founders also foresaw a time when a president might commit treason, bribery or other crimes that warranted his removal. The majority of the House members believe that this is such a time. But we have been here before.
TRUMP’S FIRST IMPEACHMENT in December 2019 was on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The U.S. Senate acquitted him. Both the votes for impeachment and for acquittal were partisan votes.
The first impeachment was based on allegations that Trump colluded with Russia to support his re-election bid. A massive investigation led to the issuance of a report on the allegations, and frankly, the case was weak. There was no “smoking gun” as TV prosecutors are prone to say. This time is different. The president’s own words, “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” and then his speech on the Ellipse just before the attack on Congress, are the evidence those supporting the impeachment are using. In that speech he promised to march to the Capitol with his supporters, but then melted away to the White House.
The articles of impeachment cite Trump’s actions and words about a “stolen election” leading up to the riot, including his call to Georgia election officials urging them to “find” enough votes to give him a win and his implied threat of prosecution to those officials if they did not produce the desired result. The call came after three recounts and the certification of Georgia’s vote totals.
Trump’s speech on the Ellipse is also cited. The articles of impeachment states in part, “Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump, addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, DC. There, he reiterated false claims that “we won this election, and we won it by a landslide”. He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.”
APOLOGISTS FOR THE DEADLY riot have been stating that Democrats did not decry the rioting and looting that occurred in American cities following the death of George Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis last May. Many Democrats did reject such violence. Some did not. It’s a similar situation that has occurred with Republicans since the violence in the Capitol. But the apologists for both situations are missing the point made by many of their mothers, fathers and Sunday school teachers — “two wrongs don’t make a right.”
In the instance of the attack on the Capitol, the hoodlums targeted both Democrats and Republicans who supported the certification of the Electoral College vote. The certification is an essential act provided for in the United States Constitution. The rioters were attempting to stop that vote and somehow nullify the constitutional mandate that the losing presidential candidate be replaced by the winner on Jan. 20. Their mission was anti-American, anti-Constitution and was pro violence.
If the Senate even gets to the point of a vote by Jan. 20 and then finds Trump guilty of the charges outlined by the House, it may be only a day or even less shaved from his term. Some are asking, “What’s the point?”
The point is, words, both those spoken by presidents and those enshrined in our Constitution, can have historic consequences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.