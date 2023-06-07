Warm weather arrives and the water beckons — and in Michiana that means lakes. Michiana is blessed with an abundance of lakes. Kosciusko County alone has more than 100 lakes, including Lake Wawasee which is the largest natural lake in Indiana.
DEWART LAKE
In Kosciusko County, Emily Worrell and her husband Jason, along with their children, 17-year old Jaclynn, eight-grader Mason and sixth-grader Addison, live on Dewart Lake.
They moved there in October of 2019 after living in neighboring Noble County after they got married. Emily grew up in the area — her parents have a place on Papakeechie Lake and she graduated from Wawasee High School.
“Growing up I had a bathing suit and a life vest with me always,” she said.
The first July they spent at their home in Noble County made her realize, “We have to get back to the lake. I wanted our kids to have that lake experience — to understand the ebb and flow of small-town lake life — the work hard, play hard mentality. I wanted our kids to experience that growing up.”
Jason teaches kindergarten at Syracuse Elementary and at the time she taught at Wawasee High School. She recently left teaching and is the executive director of the North Webster Community Center. She said even though their first house was only 15 minutes away, “It felt like a whole other world.”
Emily said when they first moved back to the lake, they had a townhouse on Syracuse Lake. The couple purchased a boat and for the kids. “Having that 24-hour access to the lake and boat was mind-boggling,” she said. “Before they had to wait and hope someone would invite you on their boat.”
“Now that we’re permanent residents we’ve acquired a ‘lake family,’” she said.
Emily recalled after their first summer on Dewart Lake they went out to dinner with members of their lake family in the fall and laughed because “we never saw their legs before. They were always in the water! Or we never saw them in clothes always in a bathing suit.”
She said with that lake family, “You have that sense of security. You’re part of a community. There’s always extra eyes on your kids on the lake.”
She said Addison was in third grade when they moved to their house and she never worried about her being on the sand bar. Dewart Lake has two sand bars that are both family friendly. “It’s never crazy or out of control.”
Emily said the children also get a sense of responsibility. “They took boat safety courses and they learn appreciation for the water and the eco-system that most kids don’t experience.”
Emily recalled when she went to college saying to fellow students, “What do you mean you don’t know how to drive a boat?” she laughed.
Emily said their lake family consists of both year-round and seasonal lake dwellers. She shared that one of her best friends growing up was seasonal. “I couldn’t wait ‘til she came in the summer time. My kids have those friends, too.”
Their lake friends help with boat knowledge, trailering the boat, etc. “Lake life creates a community you can immerse yourself in,” she said.
Lake life also has a culture, which Worrell described as “a little more relaxed, chill, calm — the idea of live a little when the sun is out. When you work hard you get to reap the benefits,” she said.
What she loves most about living at the lake are the quiet times. She said from Memorial Day on it’s “bustling with activity — all the big stuff happens. The best thing is all of us getting together on Lake Wawasee on the 4th of July.”
But in the winter, she enjoys the quiet. “Seeing the deer and the ducks and birds — all of nature — you don’t notice in the summer ’cause it’s so busy,” she said. “In the summer, you wake up to the sound of jet skis and boats; in the winter we’re able to take a moment and be grateful for what’s been given to us.”
In a lake town you live your life by what happens to the water because it affects the local economy.
Worrell said she noticed Syracuse Lake is more low-key than Dewart Lake and Dewart Lake can be just as busy as Wawasee on holiday weekends. She and her family love boating, skiing, tubing and swimming. “We do it all — all the water sports,” she said. “We can’t wait for the boats to go in.”
Worrell said Dewart Lake has a lot of families who “respect the lake and respect families. It’s a really nice vibe. It’s amazing. There’s nothing better than walking out your back door to the lake.”
WESTLER LAKE — Best Kept Secret?
About a half hour from Goshen in LaGrange County is the Indian Chain of Lakes in Wolcottville. Angie Gingerich has a cottage on Westler Lake — one of the five lakes in the chain. The others are Dallas (the largest), Witmer, Hackenburg and Messick and she said it’s “the best kept secret.”
Gingerich said she bought the first cottage 10 years ago and sold it. She went without for a year before buying her current cottage. Gingerich is a widow with three grown children — two of whom grew up on the lake and one lives in San Diego.
“It’s been a great place to make family memories and unplug,” she said.
When at the cottage they play lots of games and read when they’re indoors, but Gingerich admitted she finally broke down last year and got internet for the cottage. She said being at the cottage is like being on vacation but it’s only a half hour away from her Goshen home.
On the Indian Chain of Lakes, Gingerich said two are quiet lakes, two have sand bars and one is a ski lake and since they’re connected, if you have access to one you have access to all.
Gingerich said there’s definitely a lake culture. “On the Indian Chain of Lakes there’s a lot going on socially — every week there’s something going on.”
She said she’s part of a more social group and part of a quieter group and goes back and forth between them.
She mentioned Coody Brown’s Lakeside Grill as a popular bar and restaurant where the lake association meets.
The Fourth of July includes a boat parade and spectacular fireworks display. Muckfest is a popular event where people hang out on the sandbar at Dallas Lake and listen to music. There’s an annual poker run.
She said Westler is a connecter between two lakes and there’s a channel to go through where people place animal cutouts like an ape hanging from a tree and a huge frog. She said it’s fun taking kids through there the first time asking them to find animals.
Many of the other lake home owners come from Indianapolis or Fort Wayne and she’s enjoyed getting to know them.
“I love my lake neighbors,” she said. “Some have lived there for 45 years. One couple knows everyone on the lake and they are grandparents to everyone on the lake. I have a different relationship with my lake neighbors than I do with my neighbors at home. We have a group text and we all look out for each other; checking on each other’s homes — especially those who don’t live close by.”
Gingerich said sometimes it’s hard taking care of two places, but she has a renter who lives there in the fall and winter and a friend who helps with maintenance.
Gingerich said she grew up on a dairy farm where it was “work, work, work. I always dreamed of having a lake cottage but sometimes it’s hard to let go of the guilt.”
SYRACUSE LAKE
Heather Hardie Harwood, her husband Hamilton and their daughter Molly moved into their lake home on North Eastshore Drive in 1998.
“Before that we lived on the channel,” she said.
Harwood was raised in Goshen, her father was the Rev. Andrew Hardie, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church. Growing up they had a cottage on Tippecanoe Lake and spent summers there. She said it had a huge impact because she lives on Syracuse Lake and her brother lives upstream on Gordy Lake.
She said she and her family moved back to the area from California in 1994.
“I had to be on a freshwater lake,” she said.
Harwood is a landscape architect and after taking a canoe trip sponsored by the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation was asked if she’d be interested in being a coordinator.
“It seemed perfect to me to marry landscape architecture with working directly for the lake,” she said.
Now she’s executive director for WACF. She said she loves living on the lake and loves to water ski from May through October.
“I love it,” Harwood said. “I get in the water 50 percent of the time and that’s why I like it — I go all the way under.”
The couple also has a sailboat that she said they don’t have time for anymore. When it’s not summer, she said she just likes observing the lake. “It’s a real healthy lake. We’re at the bottom of the water shed. Syracuse Lake is really clean; it has a lot of fish and you can see them.”
Her house is on the mid-east part of the lake. She shared the other morning she opened the blinds and saw a bald eagle which came down and hovered 30 to 40 feet out and then “he came back and I watched him pick up a fish and carry it away.”
She said she loves to walk around the lake and on the trails and wetlands.
“I like it better when it’s quiet,” Harwood said, “but the Fourth of July is fun and so intense.”
She said she enjoys all the seasons on the lake. In winter she likes the quiet and to cross-country ski across the frozen lake, spring can be iffy and fall is beautiful.
“To get a lake lot on the shoreline is really special,” she said.
Most of the people she associates with because of her landscape architect business and WACF “seem to be very lake oriented; they really care about it,” Harwood said. “A lot of people care about the environmental aspect and enjoy the lake as a moving landscape and feel a responsibility to the lake.”
“Lake property gets more and more valuable,” she said, “as long as we take care of what we have.”