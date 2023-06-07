SYRACUSE — Are you dreaming of the day you can have your own lake home? According to Tony Pawlicki of Todd Realty, Syracuse, there is some inventory available, but more may be coming in the near future.
Pawlicki said in mid-April there were 17 houses on the big three lakes — Lake Wawasee, Syracuse Lake and Tippecanoe Lake — and of those 17, 12 were lakefront and five were channel front. He added on some of the other nearby lakes — Webster, the Barbee Chain, etc. — there were only 12.
“There’s not a lot of availability right now,” he said in mid-April, but added they were coming into their busy season. “We’re at the start of the busy season — April, May and June and at the end of season—early September we get those wanting to sell who just wanted one more summer.”
Pawlicki said the demand for lake properties for the most part is for seasonal properties versus year-round properties. As for the year-round luxury homes on the “big three” lakes, Pawlicki said, “Right now the cheapest is $549,000 and that’s a small cottage on a small lot on Tippecanoe Lake. The highest is $4.35 million and the average price is about $2 million.”
He said prices may be different on other area lakes. Those three lakes are also where the highest demand seems to be, although Barbee, Webster, Dewart and others are also popular.
Pawlicki said most of the buyers are coming from Chicago, Indianapolis and central Indiana and northern Ohio.
“The demand is high,” he said, adding that the lake communities of Barbee and Webster, which now have regional sewer districts, have made them more desirable because people can build bigger houses on smaller lots versus when there are cisterns and septic tanks.
When asked why his clients choose the lake he said, “For a lot of them it’s an escape on the weekend — a chance to connect to nature and the recreation on the lake; but for many they just enjoy watching the water or their lake home is attractive for family and friends to visit. Everyone has their own reasons but it checks a lot of boxes.”
KOSCIUSKO BOARD OF REALTORS
Kami Johnson, president of the Kosciusko Board of Realtors, weighed in with data provided by the Indiana Association of REALTORS. She said that sales in general across the state are rebounding — even with mortgage rates higher than this time last year, “but even faster in Kosciusko County.” She said the number of sales in March of this year was up 8% over March of 2022.
“Remember that you marry the house but date the rate,” she said. “You can always refinance down the road if interest rates drop.”
She added, “The median price has grown much faster in Kosciusko since January — hitting $265,000 in March versus $235,000 statewide.”
“Early spring is a huge time for lake properties and home buying in general,” Johnson said. “Folks are buying and closing sales early so they can enjoy a full summer at the lake. The numbers seem to imply that there is still strong demand from buyers in Indiana and especially Kosciusko County.”
Johnson said the market is balancing out some, giving buyers a little more buying power than the same time last year when sale prices in Kosciusko County were 100% above original list price. She said they’ve “fallen modestly to 95-96% of list price in February and March.”
“Homes are also on the market a little longer with average days from list to pending up 600% at 21 days compared to four days a year ago, giving buyers more leverage and time to make a decision,” she said.
The daily active inventory is also up a little — 108 homes compared to 95 a year ago.
“Lakes have always been popular and that doubles in the summer,” she said.
As far as if some lakes more popular than others, she said, “It depends on what they’re looking for — whether they prefer a ski lake or something quieter.”
She said there are positives for both buyers and sellers right now but Indiana has a housing supply issue “And those are magnified when you think about limited lakefront areas,” she said. “As of April 11 there were 33 active lakefront homes in the county, so buyers should know their budget and be prepared to be decisive,” she advised.