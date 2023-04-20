GOSHEN — The River Bend Film Festival opened Thursday at the Goshen Theater, giving the Maple City a small taste of Hollywood.
For a total of four days, the festival will host special events featuring industry guests as well as an independent film, Q&As, workshops, and parties, a news release stated.
Highlight events include opening night’s “Well Crafted Local Documentaries’’, Saturday’s “The Bergamot: State of Unity” documentary and concert, Friday’s “Rudy” 30th-anniversary screening with Director David Anspaugh, an improv workshop conducted by groundlings graduate Madi Goff and a special screening with Mary Chieffo of “Star Trek” fame. There are also several free events at this year’s festival, including a panel discussion on “Women in Filmmaking” and “Indiana Filmmakers.”
“We’re thrilled to bring such a fantastic line-up of films to our region this year, which celebrates the power of independent film to unite and inspire audiences,” said Adrienne Nesbitt, Festival Director, in the release. “Our selection of films reflects our commitment to showcasing diverse voices and supporting emerging talent.
“Our special events are designed to provide opportunities for filmmakers and industry professionals to connect and learn from each other, as well as for our community to engage with the films and the people who made them. We can’t wait for our audiences to experience these incredible films.”
The Goshen Theater is located at 216 S Main St.
For the complete festival schedule, visit riverbendfilmfest.com/2023-schedule.