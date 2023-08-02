GOSHEN — A new transitional housing unit is opening up in Goshen. A partnership with the Goshen First Brethren Church and Downtown Ministries, The Clinton House will function as transitional housing for a single family as they work to navigate life against after significant hardship.
“We’re praying for the right family to come along,” said Goshen First Brethren Church Lead Pastor Austin Kaufman.
Nonprofit organization Downtown Ministries will host an open house for the community to view the newly renovated home during First Fridays, from 4-8 p.m. Friday.
Kaufman, a native of Goshen and a Fairfield High School graduate, explained that when he began as pastor at the church about a year ago, he already owned a home in Ligonier, so he didn’t need the parsonage. The home with its four bedrooms, basement and garage, just sat empty.
“When we moved here one of my goals was to be good stewards of the buildings,” he said. “We’ve got this huge space and we’re not using it all. One of my goals was to be good stewards financially, but with the property.”
A neighbor spoke to Downtown Ministries Executive Director Jim Dreier about the conundrum and it spawned a partnership between the two ministries.
“One of the things the congregation said to me was they had talked about moving locations and selling the building and getting out of Dodge, because it is a lot to keep up, but they decided that they want to stay in downtown Goshen, they want to serve the community here, but they don’t know what that looks like,” Kaufman recalled. The majority of his parishioners come from outside the city though, so they’re not particularly aware of the community needs within the city.
“We need help to be better at serving the community,” Kaufman admitted. “That’s not something that just comes naturally to somebody that lives on a farm outside of town to know what this community is like. We’re excited to have Jim help us learn how to serve our neighbor better, but in the mean time also using the facilities as they were meant to be used. I think, hopefully, it’s good for both of us.”
Dreier said the goal of Downtown Ministries moves far beyond providing housing.
“It’s all about second chances,” he said. “If we can help these women get a second chance at life, then we can maybe help them back on their feet and heal from what they’ve gone through in their past.”
Through community support, the majority of the bills associated with maintaining the property can be managed, but the family will be charged a discounted rent with utilities included, just like Downtown Ministries other two Goshen-based homes, Ben’s House and Heidi’s House.
“It’s all about giving them the resources that they need,” Dreier said.
The Downtown Ministries Support Team consists of members of three different area churches: Goshen First Church of Brethren, Living Hope Christian Fellowship, and Harvest Community Church. Together, the team walks with transitional housing clients and develops relationships as they go through the transitional steps to improve their lives.
“Our church, we’ve got people that are gifted by the Lord to care for other people and that’s where their heart is — they want to help people out but to have an outlet to do that is sometimes difficult,” Kaufman said. “Downtown Ministries is actually enabling folks that at our church that are equipped to do that to come and help this family out and make a change in somebody’s life.”
During the week, Downtown Ministries also uses the church building for community classes focused on finances and employment skills.
“It’s a huge building and we don’t use all of it, so we’re just trying to figure out how to not have an empty building sitting here in the middle of town that’s readily accessible to a lot of people,” Kaufman said.
Classes at the church for both teens and adults help to teach disenfranchised community members how to develop a career path. They create resumes, help with interviews, and bring in community members to talk about trades and furthering education.
“It’s not just for people that are unemployed but for people that are underemployed,” Dreier explained. “For example, somebody that was a janitor that it looks like they ought to be a nurse — somebody working in a factory that really felt like they ought to be a Realtor, and so we’ve actually helped people really find that career path because in our vocation, we do the things we do because we enjoy doing them. … It’s really a rough way to live if you’re just living to get a paycheck. Everybody has gifts and abilities — I don’t care how wealthy or how poor you are materially. You have gifts and abilities. You just need to develop them.”
Another program they will offer is on faith and finances.
“Poverty is all about broken relationships,” Dreier asserted. “It’s about broken relationships with God, broken relationships with other people, and you think about people living in poverty and the relationships they have. You can get in a lot of broken relationships. … It’s not just a material thing, it’s a relational thing.”
A parenting class is also in the works.
An open house Friday will allow community members to take a peek inside the parish, which features donated or thrifted furniture, appliances, amenities, and some light renovations for a future family.
“Everything’s here — towels, everything,” he said. “Sofas, TVs … the house is fully furnished so you can move in and move out. It also helps because when the next person moves in, we’ve already got things here and we’re not having to move furniture in and out a lot.”
Living Hope Christian Fellowship will stock the pantry with nonperishable items for the new tenants.
“Basically, we just want to show the community what’s happening and what can happen when we come together as a community,” Dreier said. “We haven’t had to spend about any money to put furniture in this house. It’s been great. It’s all been donated. It’s really cool.”