With the Fourth of July weekend around the corner, there are a number of celebrations set to take place locally.
Lake Wawasee
- 10:15 p.m. Saturday. It is open to the public at the public boat launch and park, and will also include synchronized music from radio station Willie 103.5 FM.
Syracuse Lake
- 10 p.m. Tuesday. It can be viewed by the public at Lakeside Park in Syracuse.
Webster Lake and Tippecanoe Lake
- Dusk Saturday
Elkhart
- 1 p.m. Saturday, with the fireworks to be displayed after dark at Central Green Park.
Goshen
- Dusk Monday (*this event was Sunday, and has since been changed to Monday), Black Squirrel Golf Course, 1017 Larimer Drive
Topeka
- 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 315 Lehman Drive, with the day’s events topped off with a fireworks show.
Dewart Lake
- Dusk Saturday (Not DLPA sponsored)
Milford
1:45 p.m. Saturday, Waubee Lake. Event will include a first ever flotilla.