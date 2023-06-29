Wawasee fireworks

Fireworks over Lake Wawasee can be seen in this July 4, 2019, file photo.

With the Fourth of July weekend around the corner, there are a number of celebrations set to take place locally.

Lake Wawasee

  • 10:15 p.m. Saturday. It is open to the public at the public boat launch and park, and will also include synchronized music from radio station Willie 103.5 FM.

Syracuse Lake

  • 10 p.m. Tuesday. It can be viewed by the public at Lakeside Park in Syracuse.

Webster Lake and Tippecanoe Lake

  • Dusk Saturday

Elkhart

  • 1 p.m. Saturday, with the fireworks to be displayed after dark at Central Green Park.

Goshen

  • Dusk Monday (*this event was Sunday, and has since been changed to Monday), Black Squirrel Golf Course, 1017 Larimer Drive

Topeka

  • 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 315 Lehman Drive, with the day’s events topped off with a fireworks show.

Dewart Lake

  • Dusk Saturday (Not DLPA sponsored)

Milford

1:45 p.m. Saturday, Waubee Lake. Event will include a first ever flotilla.

