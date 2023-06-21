ELKHART — Living in New York City, singer-songwriter Emily Cavanagh got an up close look at how the pandemic affected the world and community members.
It was a dark time, so she wanted to see if she could do anything to help. She began cold calling hospitals and hospice care centers to see if anyone thought a song would be a good way to support patients or cheer people up. This is how “A Song For You,” her nonprofit organization, began.
In 2020, Cavanagh started a small movement to write personalized songs for COVID-19 patients. Since then the project grew, with other artists joining her on the project, and she is planning to perform at the Elkhart Jazz Festival.
Cavanagh and her band, which includes pianist Nir Sadovnik; bassist Frank Wagner and drummer Nick Rapley, will be performing Saturday at 3 p.m. It is Cavanagh’s fourth year playing the festival, and she is excited to perform in the new Library Atrium.
Though Cavanagh grew up in Chicago, she has lived in New York for 18 years. She came from an Irish family that was constantly singing, so she cannot wait to return to the Midwest. She is especially eager to see her “fairy” godmother who visits her at the festival every year. She called being about to return to the Elkhart Jazz Festival for the fourth year a “luxury.”
She enjoys playing there every year because of “the spirit” at the event. Cavanagh loves how many different genres there are at the event, bringing in talent from all over the county.
“It’s kind of full circle growing up in a family that’s all about community and then being able to sort of find that in music and then sharing that with the larger community,” she said.
Cavanagh has been singing for 15 years, though professionally for about eight to nine. She often gets hired to write for commercials and play in bars, nursing homes and for “medically frail” kids. She was asked to play at the Elkhart Jazz Festival after someone heard her singing at a funeral.
“To be able to come back home for this festival is always really special,” Cavanagh said, “especially to honor the 35th year anniversary, especially after everything we all lived through in the crazy COVID time.”
She is dedicated to giving back and using her voice to support others. At the event, she and her band plan to perform songs from the ‘40s, ‘50s, other “American” songs and two originals from her “music initiative.”
When Cavanagh started this initiative, she began writing for first responders and nurses in isolation.
“What started as just the small little ‘Send a cover song’ or ‘Just send something that will bring someone a bit of comfort and a time when they can’t be with their family’ grew into we wrote well over 200 songs in 18 months from scratch based on the personal stories of each of the people that were requesting them,” she said.
Cavanagh said a lot of the people she wrote songs for have passed away, but she is still in touch with their families and those involved in the process.
Over 50 artists have volunteered to help Cavanagh with the project, but they are struggling to keep up with the number of requests. While COVID-19 is still an issue, the artists are taking requests for anyone suffering with medical issues. It’s primarily for patients at the end of life or who have memory loss.
To personalize each song, the person submitting the request must answer four questions: What is the sentiment you want conveyed to your patient or to your family member or to your loved one? What is the style of music that they like? What is the style of music that they don’t like? What is the overall sentiment?
Cavanagh is excited to bring awareness of the organization to the Elkhart Jazz Festival and share the stories of a couple of patients.
“There is a fine balance between sharing these stories, and we’re not looking to make people sad,” she said. “I think we try to come at it out of a place of bringing a bit of hope. So when we cover a song from “A Song For You,” we’ll often tell the story of the patient that we’re writing it for, we have permission from the families and all of that.”
Cavanagh and the other artists are still trying to keep up with the demands of the songs. They’re hoping to raise money to bring more artists on staff and continue to help patients or family members who are struggling.
Those interested in having a song written for a patient can contact asongforyousongs@gmail.com.