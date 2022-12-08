BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for a National Adoption Weekend to find shelter pets loving homes for the holidays. This collaborative Friday and Saturday event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt their next pet.
Best Friends has partnered with over 600 shelters and rescues for the holiday campaign. The three previous Adoption Weekends resulted in over 25,000 pets finding loving families.
“We are excited to partner with Best Friends Animal Society for the event. Our adoption center has many long term and senior residents that we hope will receive adoption opportunities,” said Janet Graham, Marketing & Outreach Manger
HSEC will be waiving the adoptions fees on all cats and dogs during this two day event. The shelter will be open on from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday for adopters to meet animals waiting for homes.
The Red Barn Resale Shop will be also be open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Friday. All items at the Red Barn will be 50% off.
“There’s no better way to spread holiday cheer this holiday season than to adopt or foster a shelter pet in need,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “By adopting a best friend, you’re giving one lucky dog or cat a home as well as creating space for another pet to be rescued. That means you become a lifesaver to two animals in need and there’s no better gift than that.”
National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters. Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while live outcomes, such as adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters staying for longer periods, and causing increased strain on shelter staff. Additionally, many shelters are facing challenges with staffing shortages, limited hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events. All this adds up to the current crisis of most U.S. shelters being at or over capacity, resulting in pets being more at risk due to lack of space.
That’s why the Humane Society of Elkhart County is compelled to be a part of the National Adoption Event.
“HSEC has seen an increase of 27% intake of stray animals so far in 2022,” said Graham. “We are actively recruiting volunteers and fosters to assist with the animals entering HSEC.”