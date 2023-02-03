ELKHART — A new childcare center will open in September, an intergenerational learning program unlike anything else seen in Elkhart County.
When Granger Community Church announced in Jan. 2021 that they’d be closing their Early Learning Center, families were distraught. Friends with families who had children in the program, Hubbard Hill storyteller Barb Kauffman felt impressed to at least consider what the senior living community could do to help.
“I called (Early Learning Center Executive Director Mandy Gibbons), and I’m sitting there and I’m like ‘Mandi, what would think if we picked up that school and brought it to Hubbard Hill?” she recalled. Gibbons was interested.
So Kauffman went to Hubbard Hill’s CEO of Hubbard Hill Patrick Pingel, asking him, too, to consider the opportunity. Pingel said they let their faith guide them. They traveled to several high-ranking preschools across the region housed on senior living center campuses to see how programs were run.
“We went to these facilities and we asked them ‘How do it work?’ and they said, ‘It’s magic,’” Kauffman said. “They call them ‘grandfriends’!”
Intergenerational learning, she explained, originated as a way to combat the isolation that both seniors and children experience at their facilities.
“Most facilities view intergenerational programming as like the elementary school coming and singing to the residents and that’s a nice thing but that’s not what we’re doing,” Kauffman said. “The programming we’re developing will include our residents and they are so excited about this because it keeps them young and gives them value. Let’s say they were a doctor or a nurse or whatever. They can share that with these children.”
They’ll also be converting an old red bard on the property into an animal barn where children and seniors can visit with and learn about farm animals.
“We’re not changing the curriculum that made them so successful,” Kauffman asserted. “This school in Granger is a four-star Pathways to (Success) by the state and they’ve had it every year they’ve been open… This school in it’s current iteration is one of the top 10 percent in the country.”
The new Early Learning Center was celebrated Friday. Supporters came out to Hubbard Hill and wrote their names or notes of encouragement to future students of the facility across the structural supports of the building.
The new building boasts a mini library with a reading pit, indoor playground, an art room, a full kitchen, and several classrooms.
“We have space that is comfortable and safe,” Pingel said. “It’s a great place for children and seniors to have interactions.”
The new facility will have a 150-student capacity in the first year, but should grow to support 180 once infants and toddlers classrooms open up in January.
“We’re mostly excited because every single teacher is following,” said ELC parent Erica Ogle, “and that is what makes the ELC so special to us. It’s the people.”
Kauffman also said their team has worked hard to ensure that any child who wants to attend the preschool could be directed to financial supports to get them enrolled if needed.