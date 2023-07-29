No student’s academic career is free from challenges. Classroom challenges can help students get more out of their coursework, which can benefit them as their academic careers progress and prepare them to excel in the professional arena.
Students can sometimes overcome challenges on their own or with a little extra assistance from educators and parents. When coursework is especially challenging, students may benefit from working with tutors. Direct one-on-one communication with a tutor can help students fully understand complex concepts that parents may not understand. In certain instances, educators cannot always pause lessons to help struggling students in the classroom, particularly if others in the class are ready to move on. So tutors may be just what students need to unlock their academic potential and stay the course as their knowledge of a specific subject expands.
The partnership between student and tutor is most effective when each person fully commits to a tutoring session. Professional tutors are paid to be committed, and it’s up to students to match that commitment. Making the most of working with a tutor comes down to preparation, interest, a willingness to put in the work, and a host of additional factors.
• Prepare for each tutoring session. Students should prepare for each tutoring session just like they do for other activities they care about, including extracurriculars. Student musicians would not arrive to a recital without their instrument, nor would athletes arrive for a game without their equipment. Prior to the beginning of a tutoring session, double-check to ensure you have all the necessary materials, including books, class notes, past and current assignments, and a syllabus for the class. If possible, send the tutor the syllabus in advance of the first session, and note the challenges you’re having in regard to the material.
• Recognize the student-tutor dynamic is a two-way street. Tutors should not be the only ones to speak during a session. Students can prepare questions prior to each session and then ask any additional questions that come to mind during the session. Open, free-flowing communication can help students gain a stronger grasp of the material, and it’s the responsibility of both tutors and students to keep lines of communication open. If a tutor’s approach is not resonating, speak up and ask for more clarification.
• Actively engage. Tutors may give some additional work to help students learn the material. Students should not write off such assignments because they won’t be graded. Active engagement in tutoring, both during sessions and between them, can ensure students get the most out of tutoring.
• Be patient. Tutors are typically utilized when students have trouble understanding complex subjects. That complexity means it will likely take time before students fully grasp what tutors are teaching them. Students should stay patient and not grow discouraged if it’s taking awhile to grasp material. Celebrate any progress that is made, however incremental it may be.
Small steps forward can lead students down a successful path that could ultimately end with mastery of a complex subject.
Tutors help millions of students fulfill their academic potential each year. The most successful student-tutor relationships are characterized by hard work on the part of both parties.